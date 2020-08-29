Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks Still in Stock for Under $50

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over, but tons of items are still in stock and on sale for under $50.

The department store's biggest sale event is offering deals on big brands such as Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list and score must-have deals before they sell out. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan Topshop Nordstrom Ribbed Open Front Cardigan Topshop A cozy long-sleeved ribbed open front cardigan that’s always on trend. REGULARLY $68 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Nordstrom Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings Nordstrom Jazz up your jewelry collection with these slender hoop earrings featuring shimmering pavé crystals. REGULARLY $59 $34.90 at Nordstrom

Cieone Sandal Karl Lagerfeld Paris Nordstrom Cieone Sandal Karl Lagerfeld Paris Reach new heights in a pair of chic strappy black sandals. REGULARLY $98.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Teardrop Choker Necklace Adina’s Jewels Nordstrom Teardrop Choker Necklace Adina’s Jewels A glimmering cubic zirconia choker with pear shaped settings. REGULARLY $78 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden Nordstrom Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule Steve Madden Slip-on pointed toe mules with a slinky gold chain make for an easy day-to-night look. REGULARLY $89.95 $49.90 at Nordstrom

Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx Nordstrom Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support. REGULARLY $68 $33.90 at Nordstrom

Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply Nordstrom Wubby Fleece Pullover Thread & Supply This super soft Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover will keep you warm and cozy. REGULARLY $78 $45.90 at Nordstrom

Studio Crop Lite Leggings Zella Nordstrom Studio Crop Lite Leggings Zella These Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings are a steal for under $50. REGULARLY $55 $35.90 at Nordstrom

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Natori This Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is a fan favorite. It also comes in five colors: pink, coal, cosmetic, sea breeze and violet. REGULARLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella Nordstrom West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie Zella The Zella West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie is made with soft cotton and French terry. REGULARLY $79 $49.95 at Nordstrom

Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner Mario Badescu Nordstrom Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner Mario Badescu This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner. A $48 VALUE $30 at Nordstrom

Astro Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House Nordstrom Astro Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Serene House An electric aromatherapy diffuser is great way to bring calming energy into the room. Just add water and your favorite essential oil. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.90 at Nordstrom

