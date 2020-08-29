Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks Still in Stock for Under $50

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Shopping bags stock
Getty Images

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over, but tons of items are still in stock and on sale for under $50.

The department store's biggest sale event is offering deals on big brands such as Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids.

Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

Make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list and score must-have deals before they sell out. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Check back with ET Style as more bargains become available!

Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Topshop
Topshop ribbed open front cardigan
Nordstrom
Ribbed Open Front Cardigan
Topshop

A cozy long-sleeved ribbed open front cardigan that’s always on trend.

REGULARLY $68

Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Medium Seamless Pave Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Medium Seamless Pavé Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom

Jazz up your jewelry collection with these slender hoop earrings featuring shimmering pavé crystals. 

REGULARLY $59

Cieone Sandal
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Cieone Sandal
Nordstrom
Cieone Sandal
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Reach new heights in a pair of chic strappy black sandals. 

REGULARLY $98.95

Teardrop Choker Necklace
Adina’s Jewels
Adina’s Jewels Tear drop choker necklace
Nordstrom
Teardrop Choker Necklace
Adina’s Jewels

A glimmering cubic zirconia choker with pear shaped settings. 

REGULARLY $78

Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom
Forever Chain Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden

Slip-on pointed toe mules with a slinky gold chain make for an easy day-to-night look. 

REGULARLY $89.95

Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx
Spanx Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Nordstrom
Undie-Tectable Light Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx

A comfortable bra utilizing undetectable technology for smooth lines and the ultimate support.

REGULARLY $68

Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply
Thread and Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover
Nordstrom
Wubby Fleece Pullover
Thread & Supply

This super soft Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover will keep you warm and cozy.

REGULARLY $78

Studio Crop Lite Leggings
Zella
Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings
Nordstrom
Studio Crop Lite Leggings
Zella

These Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings are a steal for under $50.

REGULARLY $55

Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori

This Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is a fan favorite. It also comes in five colors: pink, coal, cosmetic, sea breeze and violet. 

REGULARLY $68

West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Zella
Zella West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Nordstrom
West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie
Zella

The Zella West Coast Zebra Print Asymmetrical Zip Hoodie is made with soft cotton and French terry.

REGULARLY $79

Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Nordstrom
Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu

This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner.

A $48 VALUE

Astro Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House
Serene House Astro Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Astro Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House

An electric aromatherapy diffuser is great way to bring calming energy into the room. Just add water and your favorite essential oil. 

REGULARLY $59.99

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Fall Jacket Styles the Royals Love

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save on Designer Clothes and Shoes

This Chic SMEG Toaster Is 25% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale