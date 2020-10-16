Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But Deals Are Still Available From Apple, UGG, Adidas, Rebecca Minkoff & More
Prime Day 2020 is officially over, but that doesn't mean all the deals are done. You can still score amazing discounts across categories extended from Amazon's biggest sale event now that Amazon's early holiday shopping event has kicked off.
Continue to shop markdowns on shoes, loungewear, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale was filled with white-hot deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch. If you're not already a Prime member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Prime Day deals still left to scoop up below.
Score the Apple AirPods for 21% off for under $125.
Save 40% on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 30 bucks.
Part wall art, part television. Save over $400 on the innovative Samsung Frame Smart TV with built-in Alexa. Hurry, it's selling fast!
The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also comes in taupe and is 70% off, while supplies last.
The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last.
Get 30% off the Roku Express to easily stream your fave shows from Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO and more.
A classic Ugg mini boot with a plush faux fur collar.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 184 Deals You Can Still Shop Today
The Best Prime Day Deals Still Available on Watches
The Best Fitness Trackers Deals Still Available for Amazon Prime Day
23 Prime Day Luggage Deals Still Available - Tumi, Samsonite & More
Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But You Can Still Shop the Best Deals
The 52 Best Prime Day Purse Deals Still Available from Amazon
Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But There Are Still Men's Fashion Deals
Amazon’s Best-Selling Down Jacket Is on Sale
11 Best Leggings Still On Sale at Amazon After Prime Day 2020
Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But You Can Still Shop the Best Shoe Deals Starting at $13
Even After Prime Day These Frye Handbags are $100s Off at Amazon
The Best Jewelry Deals Still Available on Amazon After Prime Day 2020
Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But These Amazon Devices Are Still on Sale
Adidas is Having a Massive Prime Day 2020 Sale with Up to 60% Off