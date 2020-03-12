Rebecca Minkoff Sale -- Shop Up to 50% Off Bags, Clothing and More
A bit of good news to brighten your day: Fashion brand designer Rebecca Minkoff is having a major sale on all kinds of products including bags, clothing and accessories -- all available to shop from the comfort of home.
For a limited time, you can take up to 50 percent off your purchase on a ton of leather goods and oh-so-lovely goodies that you’ve (okay, we’ve) been eyeing on their site.
The offerings run far and wide in a bevy of styles including the shoulder bag, the backpack, the belt bag and the cross-body bag. Additionally, apparel and accessories are on sale like cute spring dresses or keep-you-looking-cool shades, but we’ve already seen styles selling out -- so hop over there quickly if you see something you like.
Below, our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.
If you've ever wondered how to pull off metallics in your everyday outfits, consider this gunmetal skirt exhibit A. (It also comes in a dreamy pale mauve shade.)
A thick rib trim and bold stripes make this the perfect sweater to reach for on chilly days.
Is your years-old laptop bag falling apart, too? Now's a great opportunity to upgrade. We’re not opposed to all-black totes, but the tan shoulder strap here is the perfect pop of contrast.
You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out.
We adore this cross-body bag for its bold raspberry color and metal accents. Though it has a slim profile, this tote still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum.
Classic aviators with blue lenses, silver frames and a killer price.
The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut.
From the ruffle hem to the removable sash to the keyhole neckline, this dress couldn’t be any sweeter. Pair it with your new favorite spring shoes.
Pebbled leather and an unexpected curved silhouette take this leather bag from basic to badass.
Simple yet elegant, this rose-gold watch will complement everything from your work uniform to your date night attire.
A timeless quilted pattern, a gorgeous blush shade and a side pocket for your phone and/or keys. You are going to love that this bag is pretty and practical.
Now this is a versatile sweater: The sleeves have just the right amount of volume for dressing up (with a midi skirt) and dressing down (with your go-to jeans).
This genius leopard-print accessory functions like a wallet (with cash and card compartments) but looks like a stylish clutch to the untrained eye.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
