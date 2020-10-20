Reusable Face Masks Under $5 at the Amazon Holiday Dash

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is over, yet the Amazon Holiday Dash is here and tons of deals are still available. Amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like face masks. Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?

Now is the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as the Amazon Holiday Dash event is filled with fantastic daily markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop all face masks on sale at the Amazon Holiday Dash and check out our picks below.

Anti Pollution Dust Mask UTRIPSUNEW Amazon Anti Pollution Dust Mask UTRIPSUNEW Add some florals to your ever-growing face mask collection. $19.89

Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps Kxkdss Amazon Reusable Face Masks with Lanyard Straps Kxkdss Save 20% on this five-pack of tie-dye face masks and two lanyard straps. $13.99

Kids Face Mask 2-Pack Cubcoats Amazon Kids Face Mask 2-Pack Cubcoats Save 37% on this set of two super cute kids' face masks with elastic ear straps. $14.99

Reusable Cotton Face Mask Sunsturm Amazon Reusable Cotton Face Mask Sunsturm Your purchase includes one cotton mask, four PM2.5 filters and two extra rubber O-shaped rings for your ears. REGULARLY $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Reusable Daily Face Cover ASolutions Amazon Reusable Daily Face Cover ASolutions Keep it simple with these black three-layer cotton face masks, which come in a pack of six. $34.99 at Amazon

Sign up for more Amazon deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 164 Deals You Can Still Shop Today At Amazon

The 13 Best Tory Burch Handbags at the Amazon Holiday Dash

The 10 Best Ugg Boots, Slippers and Sandal Deals at the Amazon Holiday

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Macy's and More

These Oprah-Loved Shoes Are Still On Sale On Amazon From Prime Day

$100s Off Frye Purses at Amazon Even After Prime Day 2020

Shop the Best Post Prime Day Deals Still Available in Women's Fashion

The Best Post Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses and Wallets Still Available

Shop the 10 Best Prime Day Deals Still Available

The 52 Best Post Prime Day Purse Deals Still Available from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Amazon’s Best-Selling Down Jacket Is on Sale -- Plus 12 More Coat Deals

Save Up to 55% on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at Amazon Post Prime Day 2020