Shop the Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals This Week

Clothing and Accessories

Adidas

Up to 50% off at adidas.com. Check out ET Style's top picks.

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale items and take an extra 20% off. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Backcountry

Thousands of outdoor gear and clothing on sale. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Banana Republic

Take 40% off summer styles and up to 75% off sale styles. Cardmembers save an extra 20% on sale styles with the code: BRCSALE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Boohoo

60% off everything. Express shipping for $9.99 with the code EXPRESS.

Chicos

Take 40% off your purchase with code 23705 and extra 10% off with code 21721.

Cotton On

Buy one, get one 50% off everything. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Eloquii

Shop the warehouse sale, $34.97 and under select dresses and 40% off original ticket styles with the code SALETIME. Free shipping on orders over $125. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Forever 21

Take 15% off online purchase of $65 or more with the code SAVE15. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Up to 75% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Take 20% off children's tops, shorts and more. Up to 60% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100.

J.Crew

Take an extra 72% off sale styles and 25% off full-price styles with code SALETIME. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals up to 75% off through Aug. 1 with free shipping; these items are final sale. On the regular Kate Spade website, save $50 when you spend $250 or more on shoes; save $100 when you spend $350 or more on shoes with the code NEWSHOES through Aug. 3. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Levi's

Take 30% off sitewide, extra 40% off sale items and receive free shipping with the code MORESUN.

Lucky Brand

Summer stock up event: Save 50% on purchase of $200+, 40% on $150+, 30% on $100+. Free shipping on orders over $75. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

Extra 30% off select sale items with code WHATADEAL. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders.Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything, plus extra 20% off summer styles with code SUN20. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nasty Gal

60% off everything or 50% off everything with free express shipping with code HURRY. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Save up to 25% off next season's styles for a limited time. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Up to 50% off all jeans and tees on sale. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Up to 40% off denim and pants with free shipping.

PrettyLittleThing

Up to 70% off everything.

Reebok

Shop hundreds of sale items. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

Up to 65% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Splendid

40% off kids styles with the code SOFTTHINGS. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19; nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Up to 65% off sale styles. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Stuart Weitzman

Up to 50% off best-selling sandals and more. Free shipping and returns. Shop ET Style's top picks.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping. Shop ET Style's top picks.

Universal Standard

Sample sale: Up to 75% off bestsellers. Shop ET Style's top picks.

Accessories

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, BaubleBar is offering weekly limited-time deals. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Up to 30% off select jewelry with the code SUMMER20. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Chinese Laundry

Up to 60% off sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Last call select styles starting at $24.95.

GlassesUSA

Up to 60% off frames and extra 25% off lenses. Free shipping and returns.

Naturalizer

Buy one, get one 50% off sandals and free shipping with code FULLSUN. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Quay

Donate $5 to charity -- NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Feeding America or the Trevor Project -- and get $5 off your purchase.

Ray-Ban

50% off select eyewear styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shoebacca

Take $20 off when you spend $100 or more on select styles with the code SAVE20. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Sole Society

40% off full-price and sale styles with code SUMMER40. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Steve Madden

Take 70% off select items with code SPRING70, 60% off with the code SPRING60, 50% off with code SPRING50 and 40% off with code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Sunglass Hut

50% off select styles. Free two-day shipping and free returns.

Superga

25% off sitewide with code SNEAKER25. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Swarovski

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping.

TOMS

Shop sale shoes. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Vince Camuto

Select shoes starting at $39.99. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Zales

25% off everything. Free shipping.

Clothing, Accessories and Beauty

Bloomingdale's

Save up to 75% off when you take an extra 50% off select styles. Plus, 30% to 50% off regular-price items. Receive a 15-piece mystery gift when you spend $100 on beauty.

JCPenney

Up to 50% off doorbuster deals.

Macy's

Take extra 20% off select sale and clearance items with the code SAVE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 40% off Nordstrom, Halogen, BP., 1901 and more. Plus, preview fashion, beauty and home items that'll be on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in August. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Verishop

25% off fashion sale styles and 10% off home and beauty sale items with the code HIGHSUMMER. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Big Summer Sale: 30% off makeup and skincare. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Sally Beauty

Clearance prices on a range of beauty products. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SkinStore

Take 25% off bestselling skincare. Discount applies at checkout. Receive a free 11-piece beauty bag when you spend over $150.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Swim

Jade Swim

50% off sale swimwear. Discount applied at checkout.

La Porte Swim

Bikinis and separates start at $10 and one-pieces start at $35. La Porte will donate 50% of all sales to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the NAACP to fight racism.

Home

Boutique Rugs

Summer Black Friday Sale: 60% off rugs with code SBF60. Free shipping.

Joss & Main

Up to 65% off sofas, dining and more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Overstock

70% off thousands of items and free shipping. Check out ET Style's top picks.

Rugs USA

Up to 60% off rugs. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Target

Shop various home deals.

Wayfair

Up to 50% off storage solutions sale. Free shipping on orders over $35. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

