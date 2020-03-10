A bit of good news to brighten your day: Fashion brand Rebecca Minkoff is having a major sale on all kinds of bags, accessories and clothing -- all available to shop from the comfort of home.

For a limited time, you can take up to 50 percent off a ton of leather goods and oh-so-lovely goodies that you’ve (okay, we’ve) been eyeing on their site.

The offerings run far and wide, from classic laptop bags to cute spring dresses or keep-you-looking-cool shades, but we’ve already seen styles selling out -- so hop over there quickly if you see something you like.

Below, our favorite finds from the Rebecca Minkoff sale.

Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Pax Blazer Rebecca Minkoff The details on this blazer seal the deal for us: brushed herringbone, slightly ruffled sleeves and a loose-but-flattering cut. REGULARLY $328 $199 at Rebecca Minkoff

Stella North South Tote Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Stella North South Tote Rebecca Minkoff Is your years-old laptop bag falling apart, too? Now's a great opportunity to upgrade. We’re not opposed to all-black totes, but the tan shoulder strap here is the perfect pop of contrast. REGULARLY $198 $79 at Rebecca Minkoff

Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Candance Sandal Rebecca Minkoff You don’t have to twist our arm to score these braided, block-heel stunners before they sell out. REGULARLY $165 $79 at Rebecca Minkoff

Kate Mini Tote Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Kate Mini Tote Rebecca Minkoff We adore this crossbody tote for its bold raspberry color and metal accents. Though it has a slim profile, it still fits the essentials: phone, cards, hand sanitizer, gum. REGULARLY $268 $159 at Rebecca Minkoff

Gloria Aviator Sunglasses Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Gloria Aviator Sunglasses Rebecca Minkoff Classic aviators with blue lenses, silver frames and a killer price. REGULARLY $128 $59 at Rebecca Minkoff

Bianca Dress Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Bianca Dress Rebecca Minkoff From the ruffle hem to the removable sash to the keyhole neckline, this dress couldn’t be any sweeter. Pair it with your new favorite spring shoes. REGULARLY $198 $119 at Rebecca Minkoff

Dani Crossbody Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Dani Crossbody Rebecca Minkoff Pebbled leather and an unexpected curved silhouette take this leather bag from basic to badass. REGULARLY $298 $199 at Rebecca Minkoff

Major Rose Gold Tone Bracelet Watch, 40MM Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Major Rose Gold Tone Bracelet Watch, 40MM Rebecca Minkoff Simple yet elegant, this rose-gold watch will complement everything from your work uniform to your date night attire. REGULARLY $175 $89 at Rebecca Minkoff

M.A.B. Quilted Satchel Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Quilted Satchel Rebecca Minkoff A timeless quilted pattern, a gorgeous blush shade and a side pocket for your phone and/or keys. Pretty and practical. REGULARLY $358 $229 at Rebecca Minkoff

Olive Sweater Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Olive Sweater Rebecca Minkoff Now this is a versatile sweater: The sleeves have just the right amount of volume for dressing up (with a midi skirt) and dressing down (with your go-to jeans). REGULARLY $148 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

Wallet Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Wallet Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This genius leopard-print accessory functions like a wallet (with cash and card compartments) but looks like a stylish clutch to the untrained eye. REGULARLY $178 $99 at Rebecca Minkoff

