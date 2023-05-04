Shopping

The 25 Best Mother's Day Sales to Shop This Week: Save on Fashion, Home, Tech and More Gifts

By ETonline Staff‍ ‍
Mother's Day Sales 2023
Getty

Mother's Day is less than two weeks away and to celebrate mom, numerous brands are rolling out Mother's Day sales and deals right now. If Mother's Day snuck up on you this year and you have yet to get the perfect gift for your mom, these sales are here to help show your mom how much she means to you.

The countdown is on, so we've rounded up the best Mother's Day 2023 sales online to make your search for that perfect gift a little easier. There are currently unbelievable discounts on luxury skincare products, designer handbags, home essentials, flowers, and so much more. Some retailers even have early Memorial Day sales to shop and save ahead of the holiday weekend.

We've discovered so many can't-miss Mother’s Day sales that we've organized them into categories to make shopping that much easier. From NuFace gift sets and Oprah's favorite pajamas to Vitamix blenders and Caraway cookware, you're not going to want to miss out on the opportunity to save on mom-approved goodies. Ahead, shop all the best Mother's Day deals happening right now.

The Best Mother's Day Fashion Sales 

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga's annual Aloversary Sale is on now, offering 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off previously marked-down styles. Shop Alo Yoga's biggest sale of the year before it ends May 5.

Kate Spade

Enjoy 30% off your entire purchase during the Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale until Sunday, May 14. Now's the perfect time to save on handbags, wallets, jewelry and more great gifts for mom.

Pearl-Embellished Patio Tile Dress
Pearl-embellished Patio Tile Dress
Kate Spade
Pearl-Embellished Patio Tile Dress

Enjoy spring with this midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. 

$398$234
WITH CODE MOM
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.

$298$146
WITH CODE MOM

Michael Kors

During the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event, the luxury designer is taking 25% off everything with code HELLOSUMMER. Even new arrivals and already-reduced items are included in the sale.

J.Crew

Use the code SALEONSALE to get an extra 60% off J.Crew sale styles. The Midseason Sale is not one to miss for upgrading your spring and summer wardrobe.  

BaubleBar

BaubleBar's Big Spring Event is here through May 8. You can save 20% on every necklace, ring, bracelet, and earring with code BB20

The Best Mother's Day Beauty Sales

NuFACE

The NuFace Mother's Day sale is offering 20% off best-selling skincare sets that include the brand's popular facial toning devices, attachments and serums.

NuFACE MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine
MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine
NuFACE
NuFACE MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine

Take your lift to the next level by combining the IonPlex Microcurrent Skincare with NuFACE's award-winning travel ready microcurrent device. This perfect pair will work together to help tone, lift, and contour skin. 

$245$196
NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip & Eye Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFace
NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip & Eye Set

The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.

$449$359

Kiehl's

Kiehl's has been a trusted name in the skincare game since the 1850s and now all of the brand's best-selling skincare products are 25% off. 

Benefit Cosmetics

Save 30% on all of Benefit Cosmetics' best-selling brow products, primers, blushes, and more with code FRIENDS30. You'll also get free shipping with every order.

The Best Mother's Day Tech Sales

Samsung

Find perfect tech gifts to celebrate every mom at Samsung. From the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone to Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer, the Samsung Mother's Day deals are hard to beat.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Get $30 off Galaxy Buds2 Pro and comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.

$230$200
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,598
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,698
GAS DRYER

Amazon

Amazon has the best Apple deals right now to save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads. Check out our guide to all the best deals on Apple products available on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.

$159$99
2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)
Apple iPad (10th Gen)
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Apple gave the latest iPad a sleek redesign and the powerful software is ideal for working from home, streaming your favorite shows, and casual gaming.

$449$399

The Best Mother's Day Home Sales

Cozy Earth

Oprah's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having a big Mother's Day Sale. Use our exclusive code ETONLINE to get 30% off sitewide, including Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists five years in a row.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$369$277

HexClad

Save 30% on premium cookware during the HexClad Mother's Day Sale. This buy more, save more event means you can also save up to an additional $150. 

Our Place

Upgrade Mom's kitchen essentials at Our Place's Spring Sale where everything from the new Always Pan 2.0 to a walnut cutting board is up to 25% off.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Adding two extra functions with it's upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Just as gorgeous as the original, you can get the new pan in eight different colors. 

$150$115
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165$132

Vitamix

Get up to $100 off Vitamix blenders until May 14. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders.

Homesick Candles

The Homesick Mother's Day Sale is offering 25% off a selection of candles that your mother figure will be delighted to receive. 

Solo Stove

Save up to 35% on popular smokeless fire pits at the Solo Stove sale. The compact fire pits and camp stoves are portable, so wherever the party goes this summer, your fire pit can follow.

Brooklinen

For Brooklinen's biggest Birthday Sale ever, the internet's favorite bedding brand is offering 25% off sitewide through May 8.

Lightweight Down Comforter
Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269$202
Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. 

$179$134

Wayfair

Wayfair’s enormous Way Day has come and gone, but the home retailer is now offering their Mother's Day deals on kitchen essentials. From KitchenAid stand mixers to Rachael Ray cookware sets, you can save up to 70% on home gifts for mom.

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece
Wayfair
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece

Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set. With two saucepans, two frying pans, a stockpot, and a sauté pan this nonstick cookware set offers all of the basics for everyday cooking.

$300$128
KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Classic Series KitchenAid 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair
KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

The durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last and has the capacity for every occasion.

$330$240

Caraway

Discover Caraway's ready-to-gift kitchen essentials at up to 20% off. Shop savings on Caraway cookware, bakeware, food storage, and tea kettles.

Caraway Cookware Set
Cookware Set
Caraway Home
Caraway Cookware Set

This complete set has everything she'll need for healthy cooking in her kitchen, staying organized with pot and lid holders, and looking good while doing so.

$545$395
Caraway Linens Set
Linens Set
Caraway
Caraway Linens Set

Don't forget the linens. You can also save on this bundled linen set that includes tea towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders. 

$135$95

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals 

A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture that never fails as a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. Below. we've gathered all the best Mother's Day flower deals to save on a beautiful delivery of fresh blooms.

1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers

Save up to 30% on Mother's Day flowers and gifts, including floral arrangements that come with beautiful vases and chocolates specially made for Mother's Day.

UP TO 30% OFF
The Bouqs Co.
Bouqs Mother's Day
Bouqs
The Bouqs Co.

Save $20 on select deluxe-sized Bouqs with code 2XBLOOMS. You'll get double the flowers for the price of the Original size. 

$20 OFF THE BOUQS CO.
WITH CODE 2XBLOOMS
FromYouFlowers
FromYouFlowers
FromYouFlowers
FromYouFlowers

FromYouFlowers has over 180 curated Mother's Day gifts on sale for 20% off site wide now. To order Mother's Day flowers online simply choose which bouquet represents your loved one the best, from colorful to classic floral stems.

20% OFF FROMYOUFLOWERS
UrbanStems
UrbanStems
UrbanStems
UrbanStems

UrbanStems works with florists around the country to provide arrangements that aren't just your typical roses and carnations. Check out their gorgeous selection of Mother's Day gifts, and use code FORMOM to take 20% off your order!

20% OFF URBANSTEMS
WITH CODE FORMOM
Send Flowers
Send Flowers
Send Flowers
Send Flowers

Right now, you can use code AVE to save 10% sitewide at Send Flowers. 

10% OFF
WITH CODE AVE

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

