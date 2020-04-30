Deals are still rolling out from our favorite retailers and brands, giving us a plethora of ways to save on fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to add new sweatsuit sets to help staying at home feel cozier and stock up on shampoo if you're running low while they're discounted.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Scroll through the best beauty and fashion deals happening this week to shop.

11 Honore

60% off exclusive styles from the Archive Sale, including designer brands such as Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Veronica Beard. All sale items are final.

Adidas

30% off sitewide, including full-price and sale items, through April 30 with the code APRIL. Free shipping on orders over $49 and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

Up to 60% off and extra 20% off all outlet styles. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Allswell

15% off mattress options and bedding through May 1 with the code SPRING15. Plus, 25% off bath and spa products with the code PAMPERMOM through May 10. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ann Taylor

Take 60% off when you purchase three full-price items or more, 50% off two full-price items and 40% off one full-price item through May 3. Plus, extra 60% off sale styles. No codes needed. Free shipping on orders over $125 and free returns.

Anthropologie

Extra 50% off sale items through April 30. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Backcountry

Take 20% off one full-price item with the code 20FULLPRICE or check out new sale styles from Patagonia, the North Face and more brands starting at 25% off. Plus, up to 70% off gear and apparel. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

50% off everything. No code needed. Banana Republic cardmembers save more with extra 10% off with the code BRCARD. Plus, check out their surprise steals. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Bite Beauty

Take 25% off all sets, plus a free makeup bag and mirror with purchase, through May 10. No code needed. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Up to 50% off select fine jewelry gifts for Mother's Day. Use the code MOM2020 through May 10.

Boohoo

60% off everything. No code needed.

Brooklinen

20% off everything with the code BDAY through May 6. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items and take extra 10% off when you purchase two sale items or more. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Chinese Laundry

50% off all sale items. Prices as marked. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Cotton On

30% off full-price items and 50% to 70% off outlet items. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Up to 70% off styles for last call clearance. Free shipping on orders over $75 and free returns.

Eloquii

50% off all dresses, jackets and pants and $25 select styles with the code SPRINGTIME. Free shipping on orders over $125.

Felix Gray

15% off the entire site with the code P4RTY through May 4. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

First Aid Beauty

Up to 25% off on mask and moisturizer duos with free shipping through April 30.

Forever 21

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Frank And Oak

Get 15% off with the code CART15. Free shipping on orders over $49. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Up to 75% off everything and extra 50% off sale items with the code PERK through May 1. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Garrett Leight

25% off sitewide with the code STAYHEALTHY.

GlassesUSA

Up to 60% off frames and extra 25% off lenses with the code LENSES25. Receive 30% off on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyeglasses, sunglasses frames, lenses and lens upgrades. Use the code OKRAY30. Free shipping and returns.

Intermix

Take extra 50% off sale items through May 1. Free shipping. Sale items are final. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Isotoner

30% off sitewide with the code NEW at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $35. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off select styles and receive 20% off your purchase. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Jade Swim

20% off sitewide and free shipping. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 10% of sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

J.Crew

40% to 60% off dressy-ish styles and extra 40% off sale styles. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

JCPenney

Enjoy extra 30% off and up to 50% off sitewide on select styles with the code 4FAMILY through May 6.

Kate Spade

Enjoy 50% off full-price products in the Kate Spade Mother's Day gift guide with the code FORMOM through May 2; free shipping and all sales are final. Plus, shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through May 9 with free shipping. These items are final sale. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kendra Scott

Shop sale items. 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Lancer Skincare

Take 20% off your online purchase with the code GIVEBACK through the end of April. Free shipping and returns. 10% of proceeds from online sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping and returns.

Levi's

Up to 70% off closeout styles and receive free shipping on all orders.

Lucky Brand

50% off shirts, bottoms, accessories and more through May 6. Extra 40% off sale styles through May 19. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

Extra 50% off sale items with the code BIGTIME. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Minted

Save 15% sitewide and upgrade to priority shipping on gifts through May 1. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Murad

The skincare brand is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.

Nasty Gal

Take 60% off everything, including sale items. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 50% off thousands of styles, including select regular-price items, through May 3. Plus, up to 60% off new markdowns. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ole Henriksen

In addition to sale items, get 30% off the Glow From Home Vitamin C duo through May 3. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Up to 50% off everything. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Extra 70% off markdowns and up to 50% off everything else. Free shipping and returns.

Paige

Up to 60% off new markdowns. The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Free shipping.

Paravel

Take 20% off select styles. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 10% of proceeds from the Cabana Stripes collection will help deliver protective gear to healthcare workers. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Prism Boutique

Shop new markdowns on fashion brands like Free People, Rollas and Amuse Society. Purchase a gift card and get credit toward your next purchase: spend $50 for $10 credit, spend $100 for $20, spend $250 for $50 and spend $500 for $100.

Quay

Shop $25 select sunnies for a limited time. Take 15% off when you purchase two or more frames with the code LUCKY15. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ray-Ban

Enjoy 30% off all eyewear. No code needed. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Rebecca Minkoff

30% off the entire site with the code WFH30. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reebok

Save 20% off $50, 30% off $75 and 40% off $100 or more sitewide with the code SAVEMORE. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

Up to 30% off select styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Rugs USA

Save up to 75% off. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Sephora

Sephora's Beauty Insider Savings Event continues through May 1. Use the code SPRINGSAVE to unlock your membership discount: Rouge members can take 20% off all orders when they shop from April 17 to May 1. VIB members can take 15% off all orders when they shop from April 21 to 29. And regular Beauty Insiders can take 10% off all orders from April 23 to 27. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shoebacca

Shop over 900 recently reduced sale items. No code needed. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Sole Society

Take 40% off your purchase with the code STYLE40. Also, shop $39.99 shoe styles. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Sonix

Up to 50% off on phone cases. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Splendid

Shop the flash sale. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Applications to receive donations are open and will be available for the next five months. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Standard Textile Home

20% off sitewide with code COMFY20 through April 30. Free shipping and returns.

Staud

Shop the online sample sale through April 30. Take 15% off $200 or more with code SAVE15, 20% off $300 or more with code SAVE20 and 25% off $400 or more with code SAVE25. 10% of proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles Food Bank. Choose to customize select Bissett and Shirley handbag styles with a hand-painted portrait of your pet. 10% of proceeds will benefit Muddy Paws Rescue in New York City.

Steve Madden

Enjoy 40% off sitewide with the code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Studs

$5 of every order made on the jewelry brand's website is donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.

Superga

25% off on all styles with the code HAPPY at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $50 with the code SHIPSFREE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Temptu

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Temptu airbrush beauty tools and makeup with the code FF2020.

Threadless

Up to 20% off sitewide and $18 T-shirts through May 20. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

TOMS

Take 25% off full-price styles with the code SAVE25 through April 30. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Universal Standard

Purchase a piece from the Foundation collection and Universal Standard will donate one to a medical worker on their waitlist. The brand has already distributed over $250,000 worth of Foundation pieces to medical professionals. Plus, get a free Natalie Jersey Sleep Set when you purchase Rachele Lounge Robe with the code FREESNUGGLES. Free shipping and returns.

Urban Outfitters

40% off dresses and rompers for a limited time. Prices as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Verishop

Take 25% off select full-price women's apparel with the code LAST25. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.

Vince Camuto

Take 40% off your purchase with the code TAKE40 and 50% off style steals with code STYLESTEALS. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Wayfair

80% off home decor and furniture through April 30. Wayfair will donate 10% of all profits to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund, with a minimum donation of $150,000. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Whimsy + Row

Take 20% off sitewide with the code TOGETHERAPART through the end of April. Plus, 5% of sales will be donated to Feeding America.

Winky Lux

Get both the Flower Balm and Disco Gloss for only $24 (a $32 value).

