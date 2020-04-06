If you're looking to save right now, you're in luck as many retailers and brands are currently offering big online deals. Whether you're thinking of restocking on skincare or comfortable loungewear, now's the time to shop and scoop up items on your wishlist while they're on sale.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select styles from big beauty brands and women's clothing lines alike.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Scroll through the best beauty and fashion deals happening this week to shop, ahead.

11 Honore

Take 20% off your first purchase using the code FIRST20. Contact 11 Honore to try virtual styling, personal shopping and online fashion advice. Free shipping and returns.

Adidas

Take 20% off on select full-price and on-sale loungewear with the code ADIWEAR at checkout through April 6.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Ann Taylor

Take 50% off full-price shoes and accessories through April 7 with the code OUTFITMAKER. In addition, extra 60% to 70% discount will be automatically applied at checkout on sale styles through April 7. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns.

Anthropologie

Up to 40% off on select blouses, blazers, jewelry and more for a limited time. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

ASTR the Label

Take 40% off full-price items with the code NEW40. Free shipping on orders over $75. Free returns.

Athleta

Enjoy 30% off your entire purchase through April 6. No code needed. Free returns. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Backcountry

New sale styles from Patagonia, the North Face and more brands starting at 25% off. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

50% off everything. No code needed. Banana Republic cardmembers save more with extra 10% off with the code BRCARD. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Save 20% on diamond classics with the code DIAMOND2020 and take 15% off engagement ring settings with the code SETTING15 through April 19.

Boohoo

60% off everything. No code needed.

Charles & Keith

Mid-Season Sale features up to 50% off footwear and handbag styles, extra 10% off sale items when you purchase two items or more and 10% off regular-price items through April 13.

Charlotte Tilbury

20% off select Glowing Hollywood Beauty Kit items through April 6. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Chinese Laundry

Take an extra 30% off sale items with the code EXTRA30 through April 7. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Cotton On

30% off everything. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Get 30% off everything and free shipping with the code DRSBFF30 through April 6.

Fenty Beauty

In addition to sale items, Rihanna's makeup line is offering weekly deals every Wednesday and Friday. Check back as ET Style will update you on the 24-hour discounts when they go live. Free shipping and returns.

Forever 21

Buy three and get 30% off select basics with the code STOCKUP. Get 20% off your purchase of $65 or more using the Forever 21 app with the code APPDAY. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Frank And Oak

Get 15% off with the code CART15 at checkout for a limited time. Free shipping on orders over $49. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Take 50% off everything through April 6. No code needed. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Apply for a GapCard and take extra 20% off everything with free shipping.

Garrett Leight

25% off sitewide with the code STAYHEALTHY.

GlassesUSA

Receive 30% off on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyeglasses, sunglasses frames, lenses and lens upgrades. Use the code OKRAY30. Free shipping and returns.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off select styles and receive 25% off your purchase with the code SPRING25.

Jade Swim

40% off sitewide and free shipping with the code FLASH40. 10% of sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

J.Crew

Take 40% off marked full-price styles and extra 40% off marked sale styles with the code SPRING through April 6.

JCPenney

Take 30% off purchases of $100 or more or 25% off purchases under $100 with the code 4BUNNY through April 8.

Kate Somerville

Enjoy 20% off sitewide with the code FAM20 through April 6. Free shipping and returns.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through April 11 with free shipping. These items are final sale. The brand is also having a Spring's in Bloom Sale, offering extra 50% off sale styles with the code HISPRING through April 13 with free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kendra Scott

50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns.

Levi's

40% off sitewide on Levi's jeans, tees and more with the code SILVER40.

L'Occitane

20% off full-price items with the code FRIEND at checkout. Free shipping is also included.

Madewell

Shop $75 jeans and take extra 30% off sale items with the code SWEETDEAL through April 6. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Margaux

Through April 15, the footwear brand will donate 10% of all sales to support health workers fighting COVID-19 to your choice of Direct Relief or Doctors Without Borders. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything. No code needed. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

ModCloth

ModStylist picks are 30% off through April 8. Discounts automatically applies at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Free returns.

Murad

Get 20% off all Acne Control and Pore Reform products with the code CLEARSKIN. Murad is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.

Nasty Gal

Take 50% off sitewide and get extra 10% off with the code GET10. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale items, no code needed. Take extra 25% off on footwear when you log into your Nike account and use the code LOGIN25 at checkout. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Enjoy 50% off everything through April 6. No code needed. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Open an Old Navy credit card today and get extra 20% off your first purchase.

PacSun

Up to 50% off sitewide. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Paige

The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. The denim brand is also having a Spring Sale, offering 25% off select styles with the code 25OFFNOW, and new markdowns are up to 40% off. Free shipping.

Paravel

Take 20% off sitewide through April 8. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 15% of proceeds from every purchase will go to health workers through Direct Relief's COVID-19 fund. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Pat McGrath Labs

Enjoy 20% off purchases under $150 and 25% off purchases over $150 through April 17. No code needed. Free shipping.

Physicians Formula

With every $40 purchase customers receive a $15 e-gift card through April 15 with the code FORYOU. Free shipping.

Quay

Take 15% off when you purchase two or more frames with the code LUCKY15.

Ray-Ban

Enjoy 30% off all eyewear. No code needed. Free shipping.

Rebecca Minkoff

Get 30% off the entire site with the code WFH30. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reebok

Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

20% off select dresses on April 6. Free shipping and returns.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Applications to receive donations are open and will be available for the next five months. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Stuart Weitzman

Enjoy 30% off on new arrivals with code SWBRANDNEW30. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Stila

Up to 60% off select makeup. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Shop ET Style's favorite picks.

Studs

20% of all sales from purchases made on the jewelry brand's website are donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.

Superga

25% off on all styles with the code HAPPY at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $50 with the code SHIPSFREE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Temptu

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Temptu beauty tools and makeup with the code FF2020.

Universal Standard

Purchase a piece from the Foundation collection and Universal Standard will donate one to a medical worker on their waitlist. The brand has already distributed over $250,000 worth of Foundation pieces to medical professionals. Also, get a free sleep set with robe purchase with the code FREESNUGGLES. Free shipping and returns.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.

Winky Lux

Get both the Flower Balm and Disco Gloss for only $24 (a $32 value). Receive free shipping on orders of $10 or more with the code FSWEEK through April 12.

Yummie

$29 capris on April 6. Free shipping on orders over $75.

