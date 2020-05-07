Deals are still rolling out from our favorite retailers and brands, giving us a plethora of ways to save on fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to add new sweatsuit sets to help staying at home feel cozier and stock up on shampoo if you're running low while they're discounted.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Scroll through the best beauty and fashion deals happening this week to shop.

Adidas

30% off select Originals shoe styles with the code STYLE through May 7. Free shipping on orders over $49 and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

Up to 65% off sale items. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Allswell

25% off bath and spa products with the code PAMPERMOM through May 10. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ann Taylor

Take 70% off one full-price item and 50% off almost everything else with the code FORMOM through May 9. Free shipping on orders over $125 and free returns.

Anthropologie

Take extra 25% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Backcountry

Take 20% off one full-price item with the code 20FULLPRICE or check out new sale styles from Patagonia, the North Face and more brands starting at 25% off. Plus, up to 70% off gear and apparel. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

Up to 60% off everything and extra 50% off sale items. Plus, check out their surprise steals. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Bite Beauty

Take 25% off all sets, plus a free makeup bag and mirror with purchase, through May 10. No code needed. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Up to 50% off select fine jewelry gifts for Mother's Day. Use the code MOM2020 through May 10.

Boohoo

60% off everything. No code needed.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items and take extra 10% off when you purchase two sale items or more. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Chinese Laundry

Take extra 30% off sale items with the code EXTRA30 through May 11. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Cotton On

30% off full-price items and 50% to 70% off outlet items. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Delilah Home

50% off on bed sheets and towels.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Up to 70% off styles for last call clearance. Free shipping on orders over $75 and free returns.

Eloquii

40% off original tickets and extra 40% off sale items. Plus, select summer faves are $19 to $39. All with the code SAVENOW. Free shipping on orders over $125.

First Aid Beauty

Up to 25% off on mask and moisturizer duos. Free shipping.

Forever 21

Take 30% off select full-price styles during the Pop-Up Sale and 50% off new markdowns. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Frank And Oak

Get 15% off with the code CART15. Free shipping on orders over $49. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

40% off everything with the code GAPFRIEND and extra 20% off with the code ALLYOU. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Garrett Leight

25% off sitewide with the code STAYHEALTHY.

GlassesUSA

Up to 60% off frames and extra 25% off lenses with the code LENSES25. Receive 30% off on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyeglasses, sunglasses frames, lenses and lens upgrades. Use the code OKRAY30. Free shipping and returns.

Intermix

Up to 40% off hundreds of designer styles. Free shipping. Sale items are final. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off select styles and receive 20% off your purchase. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Jade Swim

60% off sale items through May 9 with the code LASTCHANCE. 10% of sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

J.Crew

Take 35% off your purchase and extra 50% off sale items with the code SALEAWAY. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

JCPenney

30% off purchases of $75 or more and 25% off on purchases under $75 on select styles with the code FORMOM9 through May 7.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through May 9 with free shipping. These items are final sale. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kendra Scott

Shop sale items. 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

La Porte Swim

50% of all proceeds from sale items will be donated to Chicago community causes and local businesses and the other 50% will pay fair wages to the sewers at La Porte's NYC factory who make face masks for frontline healthcare workers.

Levi's

Up to 70% off closeout styles and receive free shipping on all orders.

Lucky Brand

Up to 60% off select styles through May 11. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

Extra 30% off sale styles with the code DEALSONDEALS. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Murad

The skincare brand is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.

Nasty Gal

Take 60% off everything, including sale items. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 50% off top brands. Plus, up to 60% off new markdowns. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ole Henriksen

In addition to sale items, get 40% off Mild Night In Skincare Duo through May 10. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Everything on sale for $25 and under. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Get $20 off when you purchase $100 with the code NOWLATER. Plus, up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping and returns.

Paige

Up to 60% off new markdowns. The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Free shipping.

Paravel

Take 20% off select styles. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 10% of proceeds from the Cabana Stripes collection will help deliver protective gear to healthcare workers. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Prism Boutique

Shop new markdowns on fashion brands like Free People, Rollas and Amuse Society. Purchase a gift card and get credit toward your next purchase: spend $50 for $10 credit, spend $100 for $20, spend $250 for $50 and spend $500 for $100.

Quay

Take 15% off when you purchase two or more frames with the code LUCKY15. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ray-Ban

Enjoy 30% off all eyewear. No code needed. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Rebecca Minkoff

30% off the entire site with the code WFH30. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reebok

40% off sitewide with the code MOM. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

20% off on select styles for Mystery Brand Sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Rugs USA

Save up to 75% off. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shoebacca

Shop over 900 recently reduced sale items. No code needed. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Sole Society

Take 40% off your purchase with the code STYLE40. Plus, extra 50% off sale styles with the code SALE50 through May 8. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Sonix

Up to 50% off on phone cases. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Splendid

Shop the flash sale. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Applications to receive donations are open and will be available for the next five months. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Choose to customize select Bissett and Shirley handbag styles with a hand-painted portrait of your pet. 10% of proceeds will benefit Muddy Paws Rescue in New York City.

Sterling Forever

Take 25% off sitewide with the code MOTHER25 through May 7.

Steve Madden

Enjoy 40% off sitewide with the code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Studs

$5 of every order made on the jewelry brand's website is donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.

Superga

25% off on all styles with the code HAPPY at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $50 with the code SHIPSFREE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Temptu

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Temptu airbrush beauty tools and makeup with the code FF2020.

Threadless

Up to 20% off sitewide and $18 T-shirts through May 20. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

TOMS

The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping.

Universal Standard

Purchase a piece from the Foundation collection and Universal Standard will donate one to a medical worker on their waitlist. The brand has already distributed over $250,000 worth of Foundation pieces to medical professionals. Plus, get a free Natalie Jersey Sleep Set when you purchase Rachele Lounge Robe with the code FREESNUGGLES. Free shipping and returns.

Verishop

25% off select women's apparel and accessories with the code EARLYSUMMER through May 17. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.

Vince Camuto

Take 40% off your purchase with the code TAKE40. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Wayfair

Up to 65% off furniture, decor and more. Wayfair will donate 10% of all profits to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund, with a minimum donation of $150,000. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Whimsy + Row

5% of sales will be donated to Feeding America.

Winky Lux

Get both the Flower Balm and Disco Gloss for only $24 (a $32 value).

