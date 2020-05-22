Memorial Day is on Monday, which means there are a lot of ways to save big on fashion, beauty and home products!

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to score new sandals for summer or stock up on moisturizer if you're running low while they're discounted.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Scroll through the best deals happening now through Memorial Day weekend.

Adidas

Up to 50% off select shoes, clothes and accessories through May 26. Free shipping on orders over $49 and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale items. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Allswell

Take 20% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding and bath & spa products with code MEM20 through May 25. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ann Taylor

Save 60% on your purchase with the code SUMMER through May 23. Free shipping on orders over $125 and free returns.

Anthropologie

Extra 50% off sale items and extra 25% off sale furniture. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Backcountry

Up to 50% off for Memorial Day Sale. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

Up to 75% off everything through May 25. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Bandier

Extra 30% off sale styles through May 26.

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Biossance

Take $25 off when you spend $75 sitewide with the code BUNGALOW through May 25.

Bite Beauty

50% off Crystal Crème Shimmer Lip Crayon. Plus, free four-piece set with any $40 order. Use the code SUMMERNOW. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Up to 30% off on diamonds and settings. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Boohoo

60% off everything.

BruMate

Up to 45% off all Winesulator sets through June 15.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Chinese Laundry

50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Club Monaco

25% off everything with the code LONGWEEKEND through May 25. Free shipping and returns.

Cotton On

30% off everything. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Delilah Home

Up to 70% off and extra 20% off with the code MEMORIAL20. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Dermstore

Up to 20% off select beauty products with the code SUMMER through May 27.

Dolce Vita

50% off sitewide with the code FIFTY through May 31 with some exclusions.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

50% off sandals and 30% off everything else with free shipping. Use the code KICKOFF.

Eberjey

Extra 25% off sale items with the code STAYCATION from May 23 to 26.

Eloquii

Extra 50% off sale items and over 500 styles starting at $19. Use the code SUMMERTIME. Free shipping on orders over $125.

Fenty Beauty

Receive a free four-piece gift with any $60 purchase through May 25. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

First Aid Beauty

Up to 20% off on mask and moisturizer duos. Free shipping.

Forever 21

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Frank And Oak

Take 25% off everything with the code SPRING25 through May 27 9 a.m. EST. Free shipping on orders over $49. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

50% off everything with the code WARM through May 25. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

GlassesUSA

Take 60% off frames with the code USA60. Buy one, get one free with code BOGOFREE. Free shipping and returns.

Honest Company

20% off almost everything through May 26 with the code MAY20.

Intermix

Extra 40% off on sale items through May 26. Free shipping. Sale items are final. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Extra 20% off sale styles for up to 60% off new markdowns. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Jade Swim

40% off sitewide with the code MEMORIAL through May 26.

J.Crew

Extra 60% off last-chance styles, 60% off select full-price styles, 40% off full-price styles and extra 40% off sale styles. Use the code HISUMMER through May 26. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

JCPenney

30% off select purchases of $75 or more and 25% off select purchases under $75 with the code SUNFUN through May 24.

Joss & Main

Up to 65% off clearance items and extra 15% off with the code SUMMER. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through June 6 with free shipping. These items are final sale. Plus, enjoy extra 40% off sale items on the Kate Spade website with the code SUNNYDAYS through May 26. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kate Somerville

Spend $65 and receive a free full-size ExfoliKate Cleanser with the code EXFMAY through May 25.

Keds

20% off full-priced orders with the code WEEKEND through May 26. Free shipping.

Kendra Scott

20% off everything and over 100 new markdowns up to 50% off through May 25. 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Lacausa

20% off sitewide from May 23 to 25.

Lancer Skincare

Save 25% off sitewide with the code FRIENDS25 through June 1. Free shipping and returns.

La Porte Swim

Bikinis and separates start at $10 and one-pieces start at $35. 50% of all proceeds from sale items will be donated to Chicago community causes and local businesses and the other 50% will pay fair wages to the sewers at La Porte's NYC factory who make face masks for frontline healthcare workers.

Levi's

Up to 50% off sitewide. Free shipping when you spend $100 or more.

Lucky Brand

40% off new season styles and extra 50% off sale styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

30% off all dresses and sandals with the code HAPPYTOGETHER. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Martha Stewart Wine Co.

25% off sitewide with the code MDW25 through May 26.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything and extra 15% off with the code XTRA15 through May 26. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Murad

The skincare brand is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.

Nasty Gal

Take 50% off everything and extra 20% off with the code GET20. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Naturalizer

50% off sandals and 30% off everything else with free shipping. Use the code YAYSUMMER. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off clearance sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

All tees, tanks, shorts and swim styles are 50% off. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Buy one, get one free sitewide. Plus, up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping and returns.

Paige

Enjoy 30% off all white styles with the code WHITEOUT30. The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Free shipping.

Paravel

Take 20% off select styles. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 10% of proceeds from the Cabana Stripes collection will help deliver protective gear to healthcare workers. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Pier 1

Up to 40% off outdoor furniture, wall decor, lamps, dining chairs and more across the website.

PrettyLittleThing

Get 50% off everything with the code GIMME50.

Prism Boutique

Shop new markdowns on fashion brands like Free People, Rollas and Amuse Society. Purchase a gift card and get credit toward your next purchase: spend $50 for $10 credit, spend $100 for $20, spend $250 for $50 and spend $500 for $100.

Quay

Buy one pair, get one free. For each purchase, Quay is donating at least 100 meals to Feeding America. Check out ET Style's favorite picks and Lizzo's new collection.

Ray-Ban

20% off select eyewear. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reebok

Buy more, save more: 30% off $0-$100; 40% off $100-$250; 50% off $250 or more. Use the code MDW. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revitalash Cosmetics

Buy more, save more: 10% off $75 or more with code MDAY10; 15% off $100 or more with code MDAY15; 20% off $175 or more with code MDAY20.

Revolve

Extra 20% off select sale styles up to 65% off. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Rifle Paper Co.

30% off everything with the code FRESH. Free domestic shipping on orders over $50.

Rugs USA

Up to 60% off for Memorial Day preview sale. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Sally Beauty

Clearance prices on a range of beauty products. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Sephora

Up to 50% off select beauty products through May 25. Free shipping.

Shoebacca

Up to 40% off summer favorites. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Sole Society

50% off sitewide with code SUMMER50. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Solid & Striped

25% off sitewide with the code MDW25. Free shipping and returns.

Sonix

All sunglasses 50% off through May 25. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Splendid

40% off almost everything with the code THISISBIG. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Up to 65% off sale styles. Plus, choose to customize select Bissett and Shirley handbag styles with a hand-painted portrait of your pet; 10% of proceeds will benefit Muddy Paws Rescue in New York City.

Steve Madden

Enjoy 40% off sitewide with the code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Studs

$5 of every order made on the jewelry brand's website is donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.

Sunglass Hut

30% off select styles through May 25.

Superga

40% off sitewide with the code SNEAKER40. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Spend more, save more: $25 off $150; $50 off $250; $100 off $400 through May 26. Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Temptu

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Temptu airbrush beauty tools and makeup with the code FF2020.

Threadless

All tees are $15 through May 26. Plus, up to 30% off sitewide. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

TOMS

25% off full-price styles with the code HEYSUMMER. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping.

Universal Standard

All jeans $65 (regularly $95) through May 24. Free shipping and returns.

Urban Outfitters

Extra 30% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Vegamour

Save 25% off bestsellers with the code FRESH25 through May 26.

Verishop

Up to 70% off sale items through May 25. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.

Vince Camuto

Take 40% off your purchase with the code TAKE40. Extra 50% off sale styles with code EXTRA50. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Wayfair

Up to 70% off sitewide on furniture, decor, outdoor and more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Whimsy + Row

Enjoy 20% off sitewide with the code TOGETHERAPART. 5% of sales will be donated to Feeding America.

Winc

45% off your first order with the code MEMDAY45 through May 31.

