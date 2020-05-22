The Best Memorial Day Sales: Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals From Levi's, Dermstore and More
Memorial Day is on Monday, which means there are a lot of ways to save big on fashion, beauty and home products!
It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to score new sandals for summer or stock up on moisturizer if you're running low while they're discounted.
The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
Scroll through the best deals happening now through Memorial Day weekend.
Up to 50% off select shoes, clothes and accessories through May 26. Free shipping on orders over $49 and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 50% off sale items. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.
Take 20% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding and bath & spa products with code MEM20 through May 25. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Save 60% on your purchase with the code SUMMER through May 23. Free shipping on orders over $125 and free returns.
Extra 50% off sale items and extra 25% off sale furniture. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 50% off for Memorial Day Sale. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.
Up to 75% off everything through May 25. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Extra 30% off sale styles through May 26.
In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Take $25 off when you spend $75 sitewide with the code BUNGALOW through May 25.
50% off Crystal Crème Shimmer Lip Crayon. Plus, free four-piece set with any $40 order. Use the code SUMMERNOW. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 30% off on diamonds and settings. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
60% off everything.
Up to 45% off all Winesulator sets through June 15.
Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.
50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
25% off everything with the code LONGWEEKEND through May 25. Free shipping and returns.
30% off everything. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.
Up to 70% off and extra 20% off with the code MEMORIAL20. Free shipping on orders over $100.
Up to 20% off select beauty products with the code SUMMER through May 27.
50% off sitewide with the code FIFTY through May 31 with some exclusions.
50% off sandals and 30% off everything else with free shipping. Use the code KICKOFF.
Extra 25% off sale items with the code STAYCATION from May 23 to 26.
Extra 50% off sale items and over 500 styles starting at $19. Use the code SUMMERTIME. Free shipping on orders over $125.
Receive a free four-piece gift with any $60 purchase through May 25. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 20% off on mask and moisturizer duos. Free shipping.
Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Take 25% off everything with the code SPRING25 through May 27 9 a.m. EST. Free shipping on orders over $49. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
50% off everything with the code WARM through May 25. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Take 60% off frames with the code USA60. Buy one, get one free with code BOGOFREE. Free shipping and returns.
20% off almost everything through May 26 with the code MAY20.
Extra 40% off on sale items through May 26. Free shipping. Sale items are final. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Extra 20% off sale styles for up to 60% off new markdowns. Free shipping on orders over $100.
40% off sitewide with the code MEMORIAL through May 26.
Extra 60% off last-chance styles, 60% off select full-price styles, 40% off full-price styles and extra 40% off sale styles. Use the code HISUMMER through May 26. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
30% off select purchases of $75 or more and 25% off select purchases under $75 with the code SUNFUN through May 24.
Up to 65% off clearance items and extra 15% off with the code SUMMER. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through June 6 with free shipping. These items are final sale. Plus, enjoy extra 40% off sale items on the Kate Spade website with the code SUNNYDAYS through May 26. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Spend $65 and receive a free full-size ExfoliKate Cleanser with the code EXFMAY through May 25.
20% off full-priced orders with the code WEEKEND through May 26. Free shipping.
20% off everything and over 100 new markdowns up to 50% off through May 25. 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
20% off sitewide from May 23 to 25.
Save 25% off sitewide with the code FRIENDS25 through June 1. Free shipping and returns.
Bikinis and separates start at $10 and one-pieces start at $35. 50% of all proceeds from sale items will be donated to Chicago community causes and local businesses and the other 50% will pay fair wages to the sewers at La Porte's NYC factory who make face masks for frontline healthcare workers.
Up to 50% off sitewide. Free shipping when you spend $100 or more.
40% off new season styles and extra 50% off sale styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
30% off all dresses and sandals with the code HAPPYTOGETHER. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
25% off sitewide with the code MDW25 through May 26.
Take 50% off everything and extra 15% off with the code XTRA15 through May 26. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
The skincare brand is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.
Take 50% off everything and extra 20% off with the code GET20. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
50% off sandals and 30% off everything else with free shipping. Use the code YAYSUMMER. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 40% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 60% off clearance sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
All tees, tanks, shorts and swim styles are 50% off. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Buy one, get one free sitewide. Plus, up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping and returns.
Enjoy 30% off all white styles with the code WHITEOUT30. The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Free shipping.
Take 20% off select styles. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 10% of proceeds from the Cabana Stripes collection will help deliver protective gear to healthcare workers. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 40% off outdoor furniture, wall decor, lamps, dining chairs and more across the website.
Get 50% off everything with the code GIMME50.
Shop new markdowns on fashion brands like Free People, Rollas and Amuse Society. Purchase a gift card and get credit toward your next purchase: spend $50 for $10 credit, spend $100 for $20, spend $250 for $50 and spend $500 for $100.
Buy one pair, get one free. For each purchase, Quay is donating at least 100 meals to Feeding America. Check out ET Style's favorite picks and Lizzo's new collection.
20% off select eyewear. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Buy more, save more: 30% off $0-$100; 40% off $100-$250; 50% off $250 or more. Use the code MDW. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Buy more, save more: 10% off $75 or more with code MDAY10; 15% off $100 or more with code MDAY15; 20% off $175 or more with code MDAY20.
Extra 20% off select sale styles up to 65% off. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
30% off everything with the code FRESH. Free domestic shipping on orders over $50.
Up to 60% off for Memorial Day preview sale. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Clearance prices on a range of beauty products. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 50% off select beauty products through May 25. Free shipping.
Up to 40% off summer favorites. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.
50% off sitewide with code SUMMER50. Free shipping on orders over $50.
25% off sitewide with the code MDW25. Free shipping and returns.
All sunglasses 50% off through May 25. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more.
40% off almost everything with the code THISISBIG. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Nominate a friend or family member.
Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Up to 65% off sale styles. Plus, choose to customize select Bissett and Shirley handbag styles with a hand-painted portrait of your pet; 10% of proceeds will benefit Muddy Paws Rescue in New York City.
Enjoy 40% off sitewide with the code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
$5 of every order made on the jewelry brand's website is donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.
30% off select styles through May 25.
40% off sitewide with the code SNEAKER40. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Spend more, save more: $25 off $150; $50 off $250; $100 off $400 through May 26. Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.
Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Temptu airbrush beauty tools and makeup with the code FF2020.
All tees are $15 through May 26. Plus, up to 30% off sitewide. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
25% off full-price styles with the code HEYSUMMER. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.
Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping.
All jeans $65 (regularly $95) through May 24. Free shipping and returns.
Extra 30% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Save 25% off bestsellers with the code FRESH25 through May 26.
Up to 70% off sale items through May 25. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.
Take 40% off your purchase with the code TAKE40. Extra 50% off sale styles with code EXTRA50. Free shipping on orders over $50.
Up to 70% off sitewide on furniture, decor, outdoor and more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.
Enjoy 20% off sitewide with the code TOGETHERAPART. 5% of sales will be donated to Feeding America.
45% off your first order with the code MEMDAY45 through May 31.
