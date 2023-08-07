Home

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Upgrade Your Space for Labor Day: Dining Sets, Sofas & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Patio Furniture
Walmart

Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for the sunny days of summer. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any Labor Day BBQs or get-togethers, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. 

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates —  and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture. Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a dining set with an umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture and outdoor decor pieces from Walmart that will turn your backyard into an oasis. Plus, be sure to check out the best early Labor Day sales going on now.  

Best Patio Furniture at Walmart

If you need some seating for your next backyard gathering or to entertain this summer, we've found the most stylish pieces to update your outdoor space. 

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This outdoor patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$430$240
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece outdoor furniture set.

$560$408
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Walmart
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Summer is the perfect time to dine al fresco. This patio dining set is resistant to the elements, includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun, and can seat up to 4 people.

$124
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Walmart
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

A beautiful outdoor sectional that'll be the solution to all your patio seating.

$510$300
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set
Walmart
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set

You'll want to eat in your backyard all summer with this cozy and cute 11-piece dining set at Walmart. Along with the six chairs and table, you'll get four padded cubes for additional seating as needed. 

$570
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set

Short on outdoor space? This small teal bistro set from The Pioneer Woman herself is absolutely adorable.

$198
Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 3-Piece Sofa & Nesting Table Set
Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 3-Piece Sofa & Nesting Table Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 3-Piece Sofa & Nesting Table Set

Kick back and relax on this comfy outdoor couch with plush cushions and a wicker base. It also comes with a set of nesting tables to keep your refreshing beverage nearby.

$597$497
Mainstays Wood Outdoor Modern Adirondack Chair
Mainstays Wood Outdoor Modern Adirondack Chair
Walmart
Mainstays Wood Outdoor Modern Adirondack Chair

This simple, yet elegant Adirondack chair from Walmart is a great budget-friendly option. Crafted with FSC-certified sustainable acacia wood and a protective paint finish, you can enjoy this chair year-round. Mainstays' outdoor, modern-styled chair comes in three colors.

$57$43
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Walmart
Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. 

$170$86
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style. 

$347

Best Outdoor Decor at Walmart

Just like the inside of your home, you can elevate the outdoors and improve the ambiance with the right pieces from bird houses, pillows, rugs, lighting and more.

2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights
2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights
Walmart
2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights

The 2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights will make a statement in any patio it adorns. The solar powered lantern lights consists of a water-proof metal caged frame.

$30$23
Arden Selections Essentials Outdoor Pillow
Arden Selections Essentials Outdoor Pillow
Walmart
Arden Selections Essentials Outdoor Pillow

Add a pop of color to your outdoor space with these durable, weather-resistant pillows.

$28
The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle
The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle

The outdoors in the summer is a wonderful experience, until the bugs start biting. Keep them at bay with this super cute citronella candle. 

$28
nuLOOM Miriam Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
nuLOOM Miriam Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Walmart
nuLOOM Miriam Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

An outdoor rug adds a touch of texture that can make your old patio furniture look brand new. The rug is easy to clean and keeps vibrant even with heavy foot traffic, all you have to do is hose it off when it begins looking dusty.

$195
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House

Even if you're not a bird lover, this birdhouse is so adorable you'll be happy to have them take residence in your yard. 

$13

