The Best Tie-Dye Items Under $50 From Amazon

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Tie Dye Shirts
Melissa Ross/Getty Images

While we were shopping the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Summer Sale, we spotted these cool tie-dye pieces for summer! Amazon features colorful items from brands like Crocs, Just Love, and Yanekop, to name a few.  

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale features white hot sales and deep discounts from tons of fashion brands that offer markdowns of up to 80% off. 

The sale boasts major discounts on dressesluggage, watches, shoes, jewelry, and more from a slew of different brands, including Tory Burch, Levi’s, Kate Spade, Tumi, Ray-Ban, Rebecca Minkoff, and Marc Jacobs

Meanwhile, with the weather heating up, ET Style found some trendy and vibrant looks to add to your tie-dye collection. See below for our budget-friendly fashion picks in sleepwear, swimwear, and footwear. 

Be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

As the discounts keep rolling in tonight, be sure to check back with ET Style for more markdowns on your favorite items!

Women's Tie Dye Printed Loungewear, Two Piece Set
Yanekop
Yanekop Womens Tie Dye Printed Loungewear Hoodie Joggers 2 Piece Pajama Set
Amazon
Women's Tie Dye Printed Loungewear, Two Piece Set
Yanekop

A dreamy must-have pajama set. 

Women's Shorts Pajama Set, Long Sleeve Top
CANIKAT
CANIKAT Women's Shorts Pajama Set
Amazon
Women's Shorts Pajama Set, Long Sleeve Top
CANIKAT

This comfy look is perfect for bedtime, or lounging around the house. 

Women's Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Just Love
Just Love Women's Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Amazon
Women's Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Just Love

Cozy up in a thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm.

Women's Tie Dye Printed Tee and Shorts Pajamas Set
Blibea
Blibea Women’s Tie Dye Printed Tee and Shorts Pajamas Set
Amazon
Women's Tie Dye Printed Tee and Shorts Pajamas Set
Blibea

A winning combination. 

REGULARLY $24.79

Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
ZAFUL
ZAFUL Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two Pieces Swimsuit
Amazon
Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
ZAFUL

Make a splash in this show-stopping swimwear.  

Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover
iHeartRaves
iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask Mouth Cover Scarf Bandanas Neck Gaiter
Amazon
Seamless Face Mask, Mouth Cover
iHeartRaves

This multifunctional mouth cover features lightweight, breathable material.

REGULARLY $14.95

Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Amazon
Men's and Women's Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs

Colorful and comfortable slip-on footwear.

REGULARLY $44.99

