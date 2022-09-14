Shopping

6 Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall: Shop Cowboy Boots, Knee-Highs, Booties, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍ ‍ ‍
Pointed toe boots for fall
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Boots are easily one of our most-worn types of fall footwear, thanks to their versatility. Want to show some leg while staying warm? Style a mini skirt with a pair of knee-highs. Are you looking to try out the Western-style trend? Cowboy boots are your new best friend. Favorite pair of jeans starting to feel a little boring? Add a pop of color with a statement bootie. Need something less dressy than a heel but more put-together than a sneaker? Wear boots!

This season, the pointed toe is making its way back to our fashion magazines and Instagram feeds as the new "It" style for fall. Chic and timeless, a pointed toe makes your legs look extra-long—even without a high heel—and come in a handful of silhouettes. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski to Addison Rae and Matilda Djerf are rocking a pointed toe, so we've rounded up some of the best (and most comfortable) styles to shop. 

From sexy black patent leather to Western-inspired styles to funky croc textures, our list of pointed-toe boots to try this fall are bound to have your next go-to pair of shoes.  

Chinese Laundry Evanna Pointed Toe Boot
Chinese Laundry Evanna Pointed Toe Boot
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Evanna Pointed Toe Boot

Between the trendy pointed heel and textured croc leather, these boots are sure to become your new favorite fall shoes.

$100
Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots
Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots
Lulu's
Lulu's Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots

Throw these croc leather booties on with a pair of straight-legged jeans or a midi dress for a ridiculously easy outfit. 

$59
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Amazon
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

For a more subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek knee-high riding boots

$53
Steve Madden Valyant Pointed Toe Bootie
Steve Madden Valyant Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Valyant Pointed Toe Bootie

Bone leather is a chic choice for fall, but these ankle boots also come in black, leopard, and neon pink.

$130$70
Allegra K Women's Pointed Toe Chunky High Heels Ankle Boots
Allegra K Women's Pointed Toe Chunky High Heels Ankle Boots
Amazon
Allegra K Women's Pointed Toe Chunky High Heels Ankle Boots

Make a statement with these red-hot booties featuring a sturdy 3.5-inch block heel.

$42
Vince Camuto Tressara Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto Tressara Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Tressara Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

We love the deep green of these knee-highs, but they also come in white, black, tan, and brown.

$250$125

