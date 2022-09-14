Boots are easily one of our most-worn types of fall footwear, thanks to their versatility. Want to show some leg while staying warm? Style a mini skirt with a pair of knee-highs. Are you looking to try out the Western-style trend? Cowboy boots are your new best friend. Favorite pair of jeans starting to feel a little boring? Add a pop of color with a statement bootie. Need something less dressy than a heel but more put-together than a sneaker? Wear boots!

This season, the pointed toe is making its way back to our fashion magazines and Instagram feeds as the new "It" style for fall. Chic and timeless, a pointed toe makes your legs look extra-long—even without a high heel—and come in a handful of silhouettes. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski to Addison Rae and Matilda Djerf are rocking a pointed toe, so we've rounded up some of the best (and most comfortable) styles to shop.

From sexy black patent leather to Western-inspired styles to funky croc textures, our list of pointed-toe boots to try this fall are bound to have your next go-to pair of shoes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid’s Platform UGGs Are the Perfect Cozy Boots for Fall

UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers

10 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

15 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

Disney and Stuart Weitzman Drop a Magical New Footwear Collaboration

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022