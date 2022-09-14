6 Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall: Shop Cowboy Boots, Knee-Highs, Booties, and More
Boots are easily one of our most-worn types of fall footwear, thanks to their versatility. Want to show some leg while staying warm? Style a mini skirt with a pair of knee-highs. Are you looking to try out the Western-style trend? Cowboy boots are your new best friend. Favorite pair of jeans starting to feel a little boring? Add a pop of color with a statement bootie. Need something less dressy than a heel but more put-together than a sneaker? Wear boots!
This season, the pointed toe is making its way back to our fashion magazines and Instagram feeds as the new "It" style for fall. Chic and timeless, a pointed toe makes your legs look extra-long—even without a high heel—and come in a handful of silhouettes. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski to Addison Rae and Matilda Djerf are rocking a pointed toe, so we've rounded up some of the best (and most comfortable) styles to shop.
From sexy black patent leather to Western-inspired styles to funky croc textures, our list of pointed-toe boots to try this fall are bound to have your next go-to pair of shoes.
Between the trendy pointed heel and textured croc leather, these boots are sure to become your new favorite fall shoes.
Throw these croc leather booties on with a pair of straight-legged jeans or a midi dress for a ridiculously easy outfit.
For a more subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek knee-high riding boots
Bone leather is a chic choice for fall, but these ankle boots also come in black, leopard, and neon pink.
Make a statement with these red-hot booties featuring a sturdy 3.5-inch block heel.
We love the deep green of these knee-highs, but they also come in white, black, tan, and brown.
RELATED CONTENT:
Gigi Hadid’s Platform UGGs Are the Perfect Cozy Boots for Fall
UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers
10 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS
15 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear
Disney and Stuart Weitzman Drop a Magical New Footwear Collaboration
The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off
The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022