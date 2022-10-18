The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Early Black Friday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More
This year's big October Prime Day event may be over, but you haven't missed your chance to save. Amazon's Black Friday deals are right around the corner, but many holiday discounts have arrived early to take advantage of now. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything we need fast. To make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier, we've sorted the Amazon sales into categories from apparel to home essentials. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.
From the best deals on Apple AirPods and mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all the best Amazon deals to shop right now.
The Best Amazon Tech Deals to Shop Now
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.
The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily.
The Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.
With this handy dutch oven, you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
Make ice whenever or wherever you need it with Igloo's countertop ice maker. The simple control panel allows you to choose small or large ice cube sizes to keep drinks cold all day and night long.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
These energy efficient black out curtains offers noise reduction to keep the noise and chill out of your home this fall and winter. Available in 19 different colors, find the perfect set to match your home decor.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze.
Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.
Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of Black Friday. Save on clothing, jewelry, coats, and shoes with these must-see discounts.
Alo Yoga Vapor leggings have a great pattern and a comfy fit.
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Take $100 off Adidas' high-fashion collab with Stella McCartney.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 24 different colors.
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.
One of Adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 54% off.
This Mangopop top is easy to pair with jeans, skirts, and everything in between.
The Best Amazon Fitness Deals to Shop Now
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage.
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more.
The Best Amazon Mattress Deals
Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief.
