With back-to-school season upon us and fall right around the corner, Amazon has started its Labor Day sale early with endless savings. Some of the best discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics and so much more continue to be offered at Amazon to get a head start on the holiday weekend deals. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on the best markdowns to shop before all the good stuff sells out.

Shop Amazon Deals

The Amazon Labor Day sale features deals on essentials across every category, including tech, fashion, and home. Whether you're looking to save on a new Apple Watch or give your bedroom a refresh with a new mattress, we've found Amazon's best Labor Day deals to shop ahead of the holiday weekend.

We've sorted the Labor Day deals into categories, so shopping all the marked down must-haves is even easier. With huge price cuts on kitchen appliances, Samsung products and Amazon devices, these early Amazon Labor Day deals are worth checking out.

Tech Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $180 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $479 Buy Now

Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Amazon Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. $150 $75 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Buy Now

Home and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Labor Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $249 Buy Now

Labor Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Ring Alarm Pro Amazon Ring Alarm Pro This 14-piece home security system has a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router. It also provides 24x7 backup internet for your laptop, mobile phone, and smart TV in the event that your internet goes down. $380 $300 Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube This Fire TV Cube is 50% off, and you can get all access, including the built-in speaker to ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off. $120 $70 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. $50 $30 Buy Now

Fashion Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Check out the last-minute sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.

BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $40 $30 Buy Now

Mattress Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

