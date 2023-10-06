Amazon Prime Day returns for another round on October 10 and 11, but you can shop these deals now.
Have you heard the news? Amazon's first ever Prime Big Deal Days sale event officially begins on Tuesday, October 10. Plenty of hot-ticket items will be on sale to start your holiday shopping early, but in classic Amazon fashion, the retailer already slashed prices on thousands of top products.
Shop Early October Prime Day Deals
Whether you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, new tech, TikTok-famous pet essentials, beauty products or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon is dropping tons of early Prime Day deals worth checking out this weekend. With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking.
That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the seemingly endless discounts across Amazon to find the best early October Prime Day discounts you can shop right now.
From AirPods to air fryers, you'll find top brands like Dyson, UGG, iRobot, Samsung, Le Creuset and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. Why wait until October 10 through October 11 to shop everything at once when so many deals are already available to shop today? Spread out the savings consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.
10 Best Early October Prime Day Deals Overall
Hands down, these are the hottest deals leading up to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
DIY soda has never been easier than with the Soda Stream. You'll get everything you need in this bundle, including the Sodastream, bottles, CO2 cylinders and flavor drops.
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements.
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Score a 2-pack of COVID-19 rapid tests getting your results in 15-minutes.
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. Right now, you can score it for $100 off.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 35% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
The Best Early Prime Day Home Deals
Give your kitchen and every room of your home a deserved fall refresh with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and furniture, save on home upgrades below.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently over 35% off. Don't miss this stellar deal.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale ahead of October Prime Day. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood 3-Wick Candle
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles for an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
The Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals
Amazon Prime members can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more.
55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit mesh canopy and memory foam cushions for an exceptionally comfortable fit.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save now on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Stream or download your favorite TV shows, movies, and videos on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet. With enhanced Alexa compatibility, make your daily tasks easier and stay connected.
The Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
Beauty products can wreck a budget, especially with all the new TikTok looks and treatments to try. That's why Amazon's discounts on the hottest beauty brands so you can stock up.
L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara
This best-selling mascara from L’Oréal is specially designed to prevent clumps, keep lashes soft and enhance lash thickness.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,900 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
The Revlon One-Step Brush is perfect for salon-quality hair at home — it's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
Brighten, revitalize and depuff your under eye for this fall.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
TikTok's latest beauty trend, 'Latte Makeup' is all about a warm and bronzey makeup look. Achieve the effortless golden look with L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion which instantly hydrates and enhances skin's natural glow.
The Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
The best season for fashion is unequivocally fall. Sweaters, boots, jackets, trench coats in rich hues and snowy whites are welcome as the weather cools. While a full wardrobe redo can be costly, these early Prime Day deals make updating your closet from summer to fall much easier on the wallet.
UGG Classic Clear Mini
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for.
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel.
LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Stay cozy in this oversized turtleneck sweater, available in over 20 different colors.
Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance.
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.
The beauty of October Prime Day is its timing: The sale serves as a kick-off to the 2023 holiday shopping season. Remember that you must be a Prime member to shop all the Prime Big Deal Days savings on gift cards, winter skin care, toys for kids and top-rated suitcases for holiday travel.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price: just $69 per year.
