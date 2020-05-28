Online deals are continuing to roll out for the summer, which means there are a lot of ways to save big on fashion, beauty and home products!

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to score new sandals for summer or stock up on moisturizer if you're running low while they're discounted.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Scroll through the best deals happening now.

Adidas

Up to 50% off select shoes, clothes and accessories. Free shipping on orders over $49 and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

30% off everything and up to 50% off sale items. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Allswell

Take 20% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding and bath & spa products with code MEM20 through May 25. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ann Taylor

Extra 50% to 70% off on sale items through May 28. Plus, shop $20 tops, $30 sweaters, $35 pants and skirts, and $50 dresses and shoes. Free shipping on orders over $125 and free returns.

Anthropologie

Extra 25% off sale clothing, shoes and accessories. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Aritzia

Up to 50% off select styles through June 10.

Backcountry

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

Extra 50% off on sale styles and 40% off on regular-priced items. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Biossance

Receive free Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream (3mL) and Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil (4mL) with orders of $50 or more with the code RADIANT through June 2.

Bite Beauty

Get a free full-size #CleanLipBalm with every $35 order through June 3. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Bloomingdale's

Save 30% to 60% on select items. Take $20 off every $75 you spend. Take $25 off every $200 you spend on beauty products.

Blue Nile

Up to 30% off on diamonds, engagement ring settings and classic fine jewelry. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Boohoo

60% off everything.

BruMate

Up to 45% off all Winesulator sets through June 15.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Chinese Laundry

50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Cotton On

50% to 70% off outlet sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Delilah Home

Up to 70% off and receive free freight on orders over $100. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Dolce Vita

50% off sitewide with the code FIFTY through May 31 with some exclusions.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Up to 70% off clearance styles.

Eloquii

50% off all pants, skirts and dresses, and $25 select styles. Use the code HISUMMER. Free shipping on orders over $125.

First Aid Beauty

Up to 20% off on mask and moisturizer duos. Free shipping.

Forever 21

30% off select summer essentials through June 2. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Up to 60% off everything and extra 20% off with the code DEAL. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

GlassesUSA

Up to 60% off frames and extra 25% off lenses. Free shipping and returns.

Janie and Jack

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100.

J.Crew

50% off select warm-weather picks with the code SHOPNOW. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

JCPenney

30% off select purchases of $75 or more and 25% off select purchases under $75 with the code 7NEWLOOK.

Joss & Main

Up to 70% off sale outdoor favorites. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through June 6 with free shipping. These items are final sale. Plus, take $50 off $200 and $100 off $300 on shoes on the Kate Spade website with the code NEWSHOES through May 30. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kendra Scott

50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Lancer Skincare

Save 25% off sitewide with the code FRIENDS25 through June 1. Free shipping and returns.

La Porte Swim

Bikinis and separates start at $10 and one-pieces start at $35. 50% of all proceeds from sale items will be donated to Chicago community causes and local businesses and the other 50% will pay fair wages to the sewers at La Porte's NYC factory who make face masks for frontline healthcare workers.

Levi's

Up to 50% off on select styles. Free shipping when you spend $100 or more.

Lucky Brand

Up to 50% off sale styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

Summer must-haves starting at $50. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything and extra 10% off with the code TAKEEXTRA10. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Molekule

Save $140 on Air and Air Mini+. Free shipping and a 100% refundable 30-day home trial.

Murad

The skincare brand is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.

Nasty Gal

60% off everything. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Naturalizer

Up to 70% off select styles sitewide. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off clearance sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

All tees, tanks, shorts and swim styles are 50% off. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Overstock

Up to 70% off and free shipping.

PacSun

Take $20 off your $100 purchase with the code PACSUMMER. Plus, up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping and returns.

Paige

Up to 60% off markdowns. The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Free shipping.

Pier 1

Up to 30% off everything. All sales final.

PrettyLittleThing

Get 50% off everything with the code GIMME50.

Prism Boutique

Shop new markdowns on fashion brands like Free People, Rollas and Amuse Society. Purchase a gift card and get credit toward your next purchase: spend $50 for $10 credit, spend $100 for $20, spend $250 for $50 and spend $500 for $100.

Quay

Get 15% off any two or more frames with the code LUCKY15.

Ray-Ban

20% off select eyewear. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reebok

40% off sitewide, 50% off sale styles and 25% off select styles with the code SUMMER. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

Up to 50% off designer sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Rugs USA

Up to 70% off. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Sally Beauty

Clearance prices on a range of beauty products. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shoebacca

Up to 40% off summer favorites. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Sole Society

Extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Soludos

20% off sitewide. Discount applies at checkout.

Splendid

Shop the flash sale. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Up to 65% off sale styles. Plus, choose to customize select Bissett and Shirley handbag styles with a hand-painted portrait of your pet; 10% of proceeds will benefit Muddy Paws Rescue in New York City.

Steve Madden

Enjoy 40% off sitewide with the code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Studs

$5 of every order made on the jewelry brand's website is donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.

Sunglass Hut

20% off select styles.

Superga

40% off sitewide with the code SNEAKER40. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Threadless

All tees are $15 through May 29. Plus, up to 30% off sitewide. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

TOMS

30% off all sandals and sunglasses with the code SUNNY. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping.

Universal Standard

Capsules are 25% off. Free shipping and returns.

Verishop

Up to 50% off designer styles. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.

Vince Camuto

30% off full-price styles with the code SAVE30 and extra 40% off sale styles with the code SHOP40. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Wayfair

Up to 65% off living room sale. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Whimsy + Row

Enjoy 20% off sitewide with the code TOGETHERAPART. 5% of sales will be donated to Feeding America.

Winc

45% off your first order with the code MEMDAY45 through May 31.

