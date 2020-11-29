Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More
Adulting 101: It’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Cyber Monday sale has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.
At the Amazon Black Friday sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.
The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, including electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, winter jackets, athleisure, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, fitness trackers and more.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands via the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.
