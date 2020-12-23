Adulting 101: It’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Holiday Deals sale has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon Holiday Deals sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands via the Amazon Holiday Deals sale, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage Traveler's Choice Amazon Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage Traveler's Choice This Travelers Choice Expandable Spinner Luggage is a must buy at 65% off. This 3-piece 100% Pure Polycarbonate Luggage set also comes in purple, dark brown, and black. REGULARLY $799.99 $283.94 at Amazon

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi Amazon Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Tumi Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. REGULARLY $795 $397.50 at Amazon

Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch Travelpro Amazon Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch Travelpro The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. REGULARLY $199 $152 at Amazon

Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage American Tourister Amazon Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage American Tourister This luggage collection is lightweight and have smooth rolling in line skate Wheels for effortless mobility. REGULARLY $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister Amazon Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister This American Tourister Carry-On in rose gold is stylish and secure. REGULARLY $109.99 $60 at Amazon

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Amazon 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned 27" checked suitcase. REGULARLY $328 $266.71 at Amazon

Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel, Black, 30" Amazon Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel, Black, 30" The Travelers Club Xpedition 30 Inch Rolling Multi-Pocket Upright Duffel is a steal right now at under $30 for a durable piece of luggage. ORIGINALLY $35.96 $26.95 at Amazon

45L Roller Blackout Oakly Amazon 45L Roller Blackout Oakly This Oakley suitcase is a durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. It features a telescope hand and ergonomic hand grip for a variety of carrying options. $250 at Amazon

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Samsonite Amazon Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Samsonite This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $569.97 $279 at Amazon

Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel Amazon Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with. REGULARLY $109.99 $70.02 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. REGULARLY $55 $40.43 at Amazon

V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage TUMI Amazon V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage TUMI This Tumi V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage is the most durable lightweight hard class suitcase yet. REGULARLY $595 $415 at Amazon

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox Amazon Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase. This piece of luggage is $62 off the retail price (while supplies last). REGULARLY $430 $367.42 at Amazon

20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson Amazon 20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 13 different styles. $99.99 at Amazon

Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff. REGULARLY $135 $118.99 at Amazon

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI Amazon Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. $100 at Amazon

Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Samsonite Amazon Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Samsonite This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. REGULARLY $569.97 $349 at Amazon

Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Amazon Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 2 other colors and patterns. REGULARLY $74.99 $50.13 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. REGULARLY $115 $78.57 at Amazon

Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Rockland Amazon Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Rockland This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone. REGULARLY $479.99 $144.10 at Amazon

Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag Wenger Amazon Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag Wenger For those quick business trips, this Wenger laptop bag is a must-have. REGULARLY $72.99 $64.03 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton bag is the perfect weekender and comes in a variety of colors and prints. REGULARLY $100 $81.11 at Amazon

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Amazon New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling. REGULARLY $429 $194.81 at Amazon

Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite Amazon Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag Samsonite A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. $27.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip. REGULARLY $100 $75.11 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff pouch is an easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items. REGULARLY $50 $27.07 at Amazon

Esme Backpack Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Backpack Frye and Co. This Frye and Co. backpack features woven leather details and dip dye leather. Plus, it comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. REGULARLY $198 $69.58 at Amazon

