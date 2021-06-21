Amazon Prime Day: Best Luggage Deals on Samsonite, TravelPro, Vera Bradley and More
Amazon Prime Day is officially here! The weather is finally getting warm and things are opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that Amazon Prime Day has tons of deep discounts for Summer to help you out. Expect markdowns on everything from Outdoor Living, Grilling and Outdoor Cooking, Summer Fashion and more with Amazon Prime Day!
With Amazon Prime Day we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Rockland and American Tourister luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 70% off.
This Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage 3-Piece Set is 68% off at $125 (originally $490). The 17,000 reviews speak for itself!
Beyond luggage, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.
As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.
Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.
Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands with Amazon Prime Day and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.
