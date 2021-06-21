Amazon Prime Day is officially here! The weather is finally getting warm and things are opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that Amazon Prime Day has tons of deep discounts for Summer to help you out. Expect markdowns on everything from Outdoor Living, Grilling and Outdoor Cooking, Summer Fashion and more with Amazon Prime Day!

With Amazon Prime Day we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Rockland and American Tourister luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 70% off.

This Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage 3-Piece Set is 68% off at $125 (originally $490). The 17,000 reviews speak for itself!

Beyond luggage, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands with Amazon Prime Day and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. $136 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Samsonite Omni PC Amazon Samsonite Omni PC If you've been tempted by Samsonite suitcases, this is one of the better luggage deals. Not only is this hardside expandable luggage on sale, but it's also built to last. It's also an Amazon Choice product. $106 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

