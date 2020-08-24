Shopping

Amazon Sale: Save Up to 55% Off on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Tumi Luggage Sale
Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Big Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox Luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

The Amazon Big Summer Sale 2020 kicked off with deals in their summer sale event on everything from apparel to accessories including wardrobe essentials and designer bags and more.

With Amazon Prime Day postponed until later this year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via Amazon's Big Summer Sale, and be sure to check back every day throughout the week for new deals on well loved brands during the Amazon’s Summer Sale.

Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
Women's 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley

Travel in style with this durable, waterproof suitcase.

REGULARLY $328

45L Roller Blackout
Oakly
Oakly 45L Roller Blackout
Amazon
45L Roller Blackout
Oakly

A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase.

Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Tumi
TUMI Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Amazon
Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Tumi

An almost indestructible Tumi backpack for your laptop. 

REGULARLY $595

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)
Amazon
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite

This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 55% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $569.97

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox
Roll over image to zoom in Victorinox Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage, Black, Carry-On-Global (22")
Amazon
Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox

You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase. 

REGULARLY $430

20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Betsey Johnson

This Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be...in style.  There are eleven styles to choose from, as well.

V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Amazon
V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Tumi

This Tumi is a roomy, hard-side suitcase with a chic, glossy finish. 

REGULARLY $750

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi

This Tumi suitcase is not too big, not too small and timeless. 

REGULARLY $795

Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
Amazon
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister

This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.

REGULARLY $139.00

Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Tumi
Tumi Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Amazon
Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Tumi

Round out your collection of travel essentials with a printed Tumi cosmetic case. 

REGULARLY $225

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.  

REGULARLY $38.69

See more discounts from the Amazon Big Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week during this huge summer sales event.

