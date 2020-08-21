Amazon Sale: Up to 55% Off on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson and More
Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Big Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox Luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.
At the Amazon sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.
The Amazon Big Summer Sale 2020 kicked off with deals in their summer sale event on everything from apparel to accessories including wardrobe essentials and designer bags and more.
With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via Amazon's Big Summer Sale, and be sure to check back every day throughout the week for new deals on well loved brands during the Amazon’s Summer Sale.
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof suitcase.
A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase.
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof suitcase.
An almost indestructible Tumi backpack for your laptop.
This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 55% off, while supplies last.
You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase.
This Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be...in style. There are eleven styles to choose from, as well.
This Tumi is a roomy, hard-side suitcase with a chic, glossy finish.
This Tumi suitcase is not too big, not too small and timeless.
This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
Round out your collection of travel essentials with a printed Tumi cosmetic case.
An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.
See more discounts from the Amazon Big Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week during this huge summer sales event.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 20 Best Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Sale
Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings at the Amazon Sale
Tory Burch Sale: Up to 70% Off Shoes, Handbags, Clothing
34 Under-$50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale
Amazon's Big Summer Sale: Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags