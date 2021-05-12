Amazon's Best Deals on Luggage: Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More
The weather is finally getting warmer and when things start opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that Amazon has tons of deep discounts to help you out.
With Amazon deals, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff and Oakley luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands via Amazon deals and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.
