Amazon's Best Deals on Luggage: Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

The weather is finally getting warmer and when things start opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that Amazon has tons of deep discounts to help you out.

With Amazon deals, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff and Oakley luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

There are also major deals, markdowns and discounts across categories with Amazon deals, including electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, spring jackets, athleisure, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, fitness trackers and more.

With spring's arrival, a complete refresh might be in order. Amazon's guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals are just a click away at Amazon deals.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands via Amazon deals and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels This 21-inch suitcase with spinner wheels is just what you need to get out of town for a week or a weekend. $135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170) Buy Now

Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage Amazon Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage This Travelers Choice Expandable Spinner Luggage is a must-buy at 70% off the original price. This 3-piece 100% Pure Polycarbonate Luggage set also comes in purple, dark brown, and black. $320 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $800) Buy Now

Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag Amazon Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag A lightweight and durable duffel bag works great for travel or storage. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $480) Buy Now

Oakley 45L Roller Blackout Amazon Oakley 45L Roller Blackout This Oakley suitcase is a durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. It features a telescope hand and ergonomic hand grip for a variety of carrying options. $250 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag Amazon Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag For those quick business trips, this Wenger laptop bag is a must-have. $64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack Amazon TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On Amazon Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On The Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 13 different styles. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack Amazon Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with. $110 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip. $79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. $136 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Amazon Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. $351 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $570) Buy Now

Samsonite Omni PC Amazon Samsonite Omni PC If you've been tempted by Samsonite suitcases, this is one of the better luggage deals. Not only is this hardside expandable luggage on sale, but it's also built to last. It's also an Amazon Choice product. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

9 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

Rihanna Is Giving Us Spring Vibes and We Are Here for It

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike, Merrell and More

The Justin Bieber x Crocs is Sold Out -- Shop Similar Styles Now

Best Summer Swimwear From Amazon

What to Wear to a Spring Wedding

Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon