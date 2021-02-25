Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Lacoste

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Lacoste
Courtesy of Amazon / Lacoste

The Amazon's Big Winter Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands -- including Lacoste!

There are deals on select styles from Lacoste for men and women up to 40% off. You can find all sorts of Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy, sleek sneakers at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

The savings doesn't end with Lacoste -- Amazon's Big Winter Sale event is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing deep discounts on electronics, home decorwomen's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping geartravel gear, athleisuredesigner handbagswinter jacketsdesigner dressessandalssneakers, boots, designer sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesjewelryloungeweartrendy tie dye items, underwear, bras, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top Lacoste picks, ahead. 

Lacoste Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt
Lacoste Mens Long Sleeve Milano Lacoste Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt
Amazon
Lacoste Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt
A stylish sweater to keep you warm. This Lacoste Full Zip Classic Sweater features pockets and a neck drawstring to keep you warm.
$134 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155)
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
L.12.12 Tote Bag
Lacoste
Lacoste L.12.12 Tote Bag
Amazon
L.12.12 Tote Bag
Lacoste
The everyday bag you need at 21% off. This Lacoste Tote Bag is durable and is the perfect size for your everyday needs.
$77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt
Amazon
Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt
Lacoste
The Lacoste Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt is made with soft touch lightweight cotton. 
$51 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
This Lacoste Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.
$31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Essential Eau de Toilette for Men
Lacoste
Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men
Amazon
Essential Eau de Toilette for Men
Lacoste
The Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men holds a unique fragrance for people who like to live by their own rules.
Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA
Lacoste
Lacoste Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA
Amazon
Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA
Lacoste
The Lacoste Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA sneakers have a lightly-padded insole with textile lining for a breathable, sock-like feel. 
REGULARLY $84.95
Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening
Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening
The Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening has an elastic waist with adjustable drawstring closure.
$62 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker
Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker
The Lacoste Mens Bayliss Sneaker is imported with a soft rubber sole.
$53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Lacoste Chaymon CMA Sneaker
Lacoste Men's Chaymon CMA Sneaker
Amazon
Lacoste Chaymon CMA Sneaker
The Lacoste Men's Chaymon CMA Sneaker is imported and made with leather and suede. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $135)
Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
Amazon
Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer
This Lacoste Men's Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer is crafted with soft leather and finished with Signature Lacoste embossed crocodile logo.
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $135)
Lacoste 100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair, Solid, White, Standard
Lacoste 100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair, Solid, White, Standard
Amazon
Lacoste 100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair, Solid, White, Standard
This Lacoste 100% Cotton Percale Pillowcase Pair is beautifully lightweight and cool to the touch and perfect year-round from summer to winter.
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)

