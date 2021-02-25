Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Lacoste

The Amazon's Big Winter Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands -- including Lacoste!

There are deals on select styles from Lacoste for men and women up to 40% off. You can find all sorts of Lacoste clothing, shoes and accessories, including their iconic polo shirts and comfy, sleek sneakers at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

The savings doesn't end with Lacoste -- Amazon's Big Winter Sale event is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, athleisure, designer handbags, winter jackets, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, underwear, bras, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top Lacoste picks, ahead.

Lacoste Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt Amazon Lacoste Motion Full Zip Classic Sweatshirt A stylish sweater to keep you warm. This Lacoste Full Zip Classic Sweater features pockets and a neck drawstring to keep you warm. $134 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now

Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Amazon Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining. $65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

L.12.12 Tote Bag Lacoste Amazon L.12.12 Tote Bag Lacoste The everyday bag you need at 21% off. This Lacoste Tote Bag is durable and is the perfect size for your everyday needs. $77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt Lacoste Amazon Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt Lacoste The Lacoste Mens Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo Shirt is made with soft touch lightweight cotton. $51 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt Lacoste Amazon Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt Lacoste This Lacoste Women's Legacy Short Sleeve Slim Fit Stretch Pique Polo Shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. $31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Essential Eau de Toilette for Men Lacoste Amazon Essential Eau de Toilette for Men Lacoste The Lacoste Essential Eau de Toilette for Men holds a unique fragrance for people who like to live by their own rules. $77 at Amazon

Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA Lacoste Amazon Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA Lacoste The Lacoste Men's Asparta 319 1 P CMA sneakers have a lightly-padded insole with textile lining for a breathable, sock-like feel. REGULARLY $84.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening Amazon Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening The Lacoste Men's Sport Brushed Fleece Pant with Elastic Leg Opening has an elastic waist with adjustable drawstring closure. $62 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker Amazon Lacoste Bayliss Sneaker The Lacoste Mens Bayliss Sneaker is imported with a soft rubber sole. $53 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Lacoste Chaymon CMA Sneaker Amazon Lacoste Chaymon CMA Sneaker The Lacoste Men's Chaymon CMA Sneaker is imported and made with leather and suede. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $135) Buy Now

Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer Amazon Lacoste Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer This Lacoste Men's Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer is crafted with soft leather and finished with Signature Lacoste embossed crocodile logo. $50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $135) Buy Now

