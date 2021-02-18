While we're in the grips of winter, let's not forget that warmer weather is ahead. When things start opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that Amazon's Big Winter Sale has tons of deep discounts to help you out.

At Amazon's Big Winter Sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff and Oakley luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off. Shop for new luggage for your wife, husband, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, travel partner or yourself!

But don't stop the shopping at suitcases! The Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

There are major deals, markdowns and discounts across categories from the Amazon's Big Winter Sale, including electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, winter jackets, athleisure, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, fitness trackers and more.

With spring headed your way, a complete refresh might be in order. Amazon's guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands via the Amazon's Big Winter Sale, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Samsonite Centric Amazon Samsonite Centric If you're a frequent flyer, this is the 3-piece set you need. Get it now for more than 50% off the original price. $249 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $530) Buy now

American Tourister Stratum XLT Amazon American Tourister Stratum XLT This suitcase is lightweight and easy to maneuver. Shop now to get it for 25% off the original price. $64 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy now

Rockland Melbourne Amazon Rockland Melbourne Traveling near and far is easy with the Rockland Melbourne 2-piece set. This set stands up to regular wear and tear or a trip around the world. This impressive set is an Amazon Choice product. Shop now to get it for more than 70% off the original price. $99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $340) Buy now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 This expandable hardside suitcase with spinner wheels from Samsonite looks great and holds up for frequent flyers. It's an Amazon Choice product and you can get it now for 52% off the original price. $110 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $230) Buy now

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Amazon American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels No matter how much you have to carry, this American Tourister set has you covered. Get it now for 100 bucks off the original price, while supplies last. $139 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $239) Buy now

Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage Amazon Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage This Travelers Choice Expandable Spinner Luggage is a must buy at 65% off. This 3-piece 100% Pure Polycarbonate Luggage set also comes in purple, dark brown, and black. $284 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $800) BUY NOW

Oakley 45L Roller Blackout Amazon Oakley 45L Roller Blackout This Oakley suitcase is a durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. It features a telescope hand and ergonomic hand grip for a variety of carrying options. $250 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Samsonite Omni PC Amazon Samsonite Omni PC If you're looking for a hard suitcase you can carry on, this one is built to last. It's an Amazon Choice and you can get it now for $70 off the original price. $89 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy now

Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On Amazon Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 13 different styles. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) BUY NOW

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip. $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. $153 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199) BUY NOW

Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Amazon Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Complete your travel outfit with this Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack. It is the perfect stylish leather backpack when you're on-the-go. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) BUY NOW

Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag Amazon Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. $28 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. $67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145) BUY NOW

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners Amazon Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. $299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $570) BUY NOW

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Amazon Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last. $279 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $570) BUY NOW

Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag Amazon Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag For those quick business trips, this Wenger laptop bag is a must-have. $68 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) BUY NOW

Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Amazon Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. Right now, you can get it at $195 off the regular price. FROM $555 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $750) BUY NOW

Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack Amazon Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) BUY NOW

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) BUY NOW

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage Amazon American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright. $115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) BUY NOW

TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack Amazon TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. $100 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $480) BUY NOW

