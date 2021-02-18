Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
While we're in the grips of winter, let's not forget that warmer weather is ahead. When things start opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that Amazon's Big Winter Sale has tons of deep discounts to help you out. 

At Amazon's Big Winter Sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff and Oakley luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off. Shop for new luggage for your wife, husband, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, travel partner or yourself!

But don't stop the shopping at suitcases! The Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sKarl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard Vines, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

There are major deals, markdowns and discounts across categories from the Amazon's Big Winter Sale, including electronics, home decorkitchen appliancestravel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelrywinter jackets, athleisureunderwear, braskids/baby gear, watches, fitness trackers and more.

With spring headed your way, a complete refresh might be in order. Amazon's guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands via the Amazon's Big Winter Sale, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Samsonite Centric
Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Teal, 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Centric
If you're a frequent flyer, this is the 3-piece set you need. Get it now for more than 50% off the original price. 
$249 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $530)
American Tourister Stratum XLT
American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Pink Blush, Carry-On 21-Inch
Amazon
American Tourister Stratum XLT
This suitcase is lightweight and easy to maneuver. Shop now to get it for 25% off the original price.
$64 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Rockland Melbourne
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, Champagne, 2-Piece Set
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne
Traveling near and far is easy with the Rockland Melbourne 2-piece set. This set stands up to regular wear and tear or a trip around the world. This impressive set is an Amazon Choice product. Shop now to get it for more than 70% off the original price. 
$99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $340)
Samsonite Winfield 2
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Anthracite, Checked-Large 28-Inch
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2
This expandable hardside suitcase with spinner wheels from Samsonite looks great and holds up for frequent flyers. It's an Amazon Choice product and you can get it now for 52% off the original price. 
$110 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $230)
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
No matter how much you have to carry, this American Tourister set has you covered. Get it now for 100 bucks off the original price, while supplies last. 
$139 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $239)
Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
Amazon
Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
This Travelers Choice Expandable Spinner Luggage is a must buy at 65% off. This 3-piece 100% Pure Polycarbonate Luggage set also comes in purple, dark brown, and black.
$284 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $800)
Oakley 45L Roller Blackout
Oakly 45L Roller Blackout
Amazon
Oakley 45L Roller Blackout
This Oakley suitcase is a durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. It features a telescope hand and ergonomic hand grip for a variety of carrying options.
$250 AT AMAZON
Samsonite Omni PC
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Black, Checked-Medium 24-Inch
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC
If you're looking for a hard suitcase you can carry on, this one is built to last. It's an Amazon Choice and you can get it now for $70 off the original price. 
$89 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On
The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 13 different styles.
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
$66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. 
$153 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199)
Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Complete your travel outfit with this Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack. It is the perfect stylish leather backpack when you're on-the-go.
$169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Amazon
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag
A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. 
$28 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145)
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels
This American Tourister Carry-On in rose gold is stylish and secure.
$66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 
$299 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $570)
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last.
$279 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $570)
Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag
Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag, Black, One Size
Amazon
Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag
For those quick business trips, this Wenger laptop bag is a must-have. 
$68 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. Right now, you can get it at $195 off the regular price.  
FROM $555 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $750)
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Mini Sling Backpack
This Vera Bradey Sling Bag is a lightweight yet durable bag perfect for your travels. This Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Red, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
Amazon
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
$115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. 
$100 AT AMAZON
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $480)

