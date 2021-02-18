Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More
While we're in the grips of winter, let's not forget that warmer weather is ahead. When things start opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that Amazon's Big Winter Sale has tons of deep discounts to help you out.
At Amazon's Big Winter Sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff and Oakley luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off. Shop for new luggage for your wife, husband, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, travel partner or yourself!
But don't stop the shopping at suitcases! The Amazon's Big Winter Sale is also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
There are major deals, markdowns and discounts across categories from the Amazon's Big Winter Sale, including electronics, home decor, kitchen appliances, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, winter jackets, athleisure, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, fitness trackers and more.
With spring headed your way, a complete refresh might be in order. Amazon's guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, tons of great deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale are just a click away.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands via the Amazon's Big Winter Sale, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.
