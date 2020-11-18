Shopping

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Zulily: Save Up to 70% Off Fall Fashion

By ETonline Staff
Fall is here, and Winter is on it's way. Somehow, we're scrambling to update our seasonal wardrobe. First stop: Zulily.

The online retailer, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items. But Zulily really shines when it comes to women's fashion -- you'll find brand names and unique pieces alike at unbelievable prices.

Zulily is currently stocked with fall-friendly clothing like boots, sweaters, cardigans, coats and more, all in a range of styles and sizes. As always, you'll want to shop quickly so you can score the low price.

Below, shop our favorite fall finds at Zulily.

Scarlet & White Tommy Scarf Kitten Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger
Scarlet & White Tommy Scarf Kitten Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger
Scarlet & White Tommy Scarf Kitten Sweater
Tommy Hilfiger
Add a pop color to your wardrobe with this Tommy Hilfiger Kitten Sweater.
REGULARLY $69.50
Kendall Blue Tie-Waist Turtleneck Bodycon Dress
KENDALL + KYLIE
Kendall Blue Tie-Waist Turtleneck Bodycon Dress
Zulily
Kendall Blue Tie-Waist Turtleneck Bodycon Dress
KENDALL + KYLIE
A long sleeve cable-knit body con sweater from Kendall + Kylie. 
Purple & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
Zulily
Purple & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
Zulily
Purple & Deep Gray 'Be Kind' Rainbow Crewneck Tee
Zulily
This shirt is a crewneck is super chic with a purple 'Be Kind' rainbow emblazoned on it.
Cranberry Puffer Coat
Reebok
Cranberry Puffer Coat
Zulily
Cranberry Puffer Coat
Reebok
This Reebok Cranberry Puffer Coat feature side pockets and a full zip front.
REGULARLY $175
Brown Two-Compartment Satchel
Leza
Leza Brown Two-Compartment Satchel
Zulily
Brown Two-Compartment Satchel
Leza
This purse has adjustable-straps and features a two-compartment interior that is equipped with multiple pockets
REGULARLY $49
Black & Blue Floral Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie - Women & Plus
Lily
Lily Black & Blue Floral Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie
Zulily
Black & Blue Floral Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie - Women & Plus
Lily
This black and blue floral hoodie comes with a coveted kangaroo pocket and an embroidered flowers.
REGULARLY $48
Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
Zulily
Leopard Faux Fur Quilted Zip Hoodie
Steve Madden
This Steve Madden Leopard Quilted Zip Hoodie is crafted in plush faux fur. This hoodie comes in sizes XS-3XL.
REGULARLY $225
Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
SPANX
Zulily Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
Zulily
Spotlight On Lace High-Waist Brief
SPANX
These SPANX briefs are lace-embellished with a flattering high waist. 
REGULARLY $64

 

 

