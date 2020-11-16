Shopping

Best Black Friday Luggage Deals at Amazon from Tumi, Samsonite, Herschel, TravelPro and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Tumi Luggage Sale
Adulting 101: It’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Early Black Friday sale has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon Early Black Friday sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. 
REGULARLY $795
Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Travelpro
Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Amazon
Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Travelpro
The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. 
REGULARLY $199
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
American Tourister
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
Amazon
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
American Tourister
This luggage collection is lightweight and have smooth rolling in line skate Wheels for effortless mobility.
REGULARLY $139.99
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister
This American Tourister Carry-On in rose gold is stylish and secure.
REGULARLY $109.99
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned 27" checked suitcase.
REGULARLY $328
45L Roller Blackout
Oakly
Oakly 45L Roller Blackout
Amazon
45L Roller Blackout
Oakly
This Oakley suitcase is a durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. This suitcase is 34% off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $200
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)
Amazon
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite
This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $569.97
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
REGULARLY $99
Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Sling
Amazon
Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradey Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. This sling bag is over 50% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $55
V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage
TUMI
TUMI V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage
Amazon
V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage
TUMI
 This Tumi V4 International Expandable Carry-On Luggage is the most durable lightweight hard class suitcase yet.
REGULARLY $595
Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox
Roll over image to zoom in Victorinox Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage, Black, Carry-On-Global (22")
Amazon
Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox
You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase. This piece of luggage is $150 off the retail price (while supplies last).
REGULARLY $430
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles.
Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stud Luggage 28"
Amazon
Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff
Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
REGULARLY $119
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Red, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
Amazon
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister
This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
REGULARLY $139.00
Classic Light Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Classic Light Backpack
Amazon
Classic Light Backpack
Herschel
Save over 40% on the popular Herschel Classic Light Backpack in a pretty rosewater pastel hue. 
REGULARLY $69.99
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too.
Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 
REGULARLY $569.97
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Amazon
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns.
REGULARLY $74.99
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
REGULARLY $115
Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland
This three piece luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
REGULARLY $479.99
Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag
Wenger
Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag, Black, One Size
Amazon
Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag
Wenger
For those quick business trips, this Wenger laptop bag is a must-have. 
REGULARLY $72.99
Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton bag is the perfect weekender and comes in a variety of colors and prints.
REGULARLY $100
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
This Kate Spade Larchmont Leather Backpack is the perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.
REGULARLY $429
Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Samsonite
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Amazon
Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Samsonite
A lightweight and durable bag works great for travel or storage. 
Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
REGULARLY $100
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
This Rebecca Minkoff pouch is an easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.  
REGULARLY $50
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. 
REGULARLY $198

