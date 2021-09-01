Labor Day 2021: The Best Sales to Shop Right Now

Summer may be coming to an end, but the fun is just getting started. Labor Day weekend is upon us and with it comes Labor Day 2021 sales.

The Labor Day holiday serves as the unofficial start of fall and is always a great time to save on beauty, fashion, home, tech and other items. Nestled between the recent Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and November's Black Friday/Cyber Week shopping bonanza, Labor Day 2021 -- Monday, Sept. 6 -- is sure to be a highlight of the year for shoppers to save. The one thing to note, though, is that you're not the only one looking to stock up on things like face masks, travel gear, camping gear, sunglasses, fall wardrobe essentials, handbags and so much more. The trick is to get out there and shop while the discounts are good and before these deals disappear.

So what's still on sale? There are amazing deals from Amazon, Alo Yoga, AeroGarden, Biossance, Gap, Kate Spade, Lucky and so many other brands. Plus, it's the best time of the year to save on mattresses -- see our list of the best Labor Day mattress deals. So while you're enjoying your traditional Labor Day weekend backyard barbecue, lake time or soaking up the last of the summer sun at the beach, there's a deal (or several) out there waiting for you.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the deals available for the holiday weekend, don't fret. Your trusted ET style team has done all the hard work -- OK, we admit it was fun -- finding the best Labor Day deals to shop right now. Below, check out our collection of shoppable stores to get you started on your long weekend of savings.

Clothing and Accessories

Perfect Dresses to Wear From Summer to Fall at the Gap Factory Sale

Chic Fall Essentials We're Buying From Abercrombie's Early Labor Day Sale

Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are 40% Off at the Alo Yoga Labor Day Sale

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Shorts Are 40% Off During Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Athleta Face Masks Buy One Mask and Get One Full Priced Item 20% Off

Best Deals on Baby Essentials at the Amazon Labor Day Sale

Health and Beauty

NuFACE Is 25% Off at SkinStore's Labor Day Sale

This Peloton Dupe Is 30% Off During Walmart's Labor Day Sale

Home, Kitchen and Outdoor

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Labor Day 2021

Amazon's Best Labor Day Deals on Smart Home Devices

Labor Day 2021: Everything You Need for Grilling

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

Labor Day 2021: Backyard Games for the Whole Family

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day

The Best Deals on Streaming Devices at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

