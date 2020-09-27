Nordstrom Sale: Top Picks of Must-Have Beauty Deals
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. It is now your time to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.
ET Style has rounded up the best-selling beauty items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes, and beauty with over 350 items included in this sale and growing.
The Nordstrom Sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Tom Ford and so many more.
Some of the women's fashion brands featured in this Nordstrom sale are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Annie Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler.
Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Time is ticking on this sale as it is only on until Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. PT. You won't want to miss out on these deals, so get shopping!
Shop Nordstrom Sale beauty deals, and check out ET Style's top picks.
This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.
Get two luxurious Tom Ford fragrances -- Black Orchid and Ombré Leather -- in this travel size set.
This facial cleansing device from PMD boasts over 7,000 vibrations per minute for the ultimate deep cleanse. Made with hygienic silicone, this device is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof.
Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment deeply exfoliates the surface of your skin to reveal radiance, clarity and a youthful glow. This super-concentrated treatment plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles on your face in three minutes.
This Becca translucent setting powder has a mist-like effect on the skin.
For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.
Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types.
Give hair some extra love with Briogeo's natural, vegan Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo and Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray.
This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner.
See all beauty exclusives and deals at Nordstrom.
