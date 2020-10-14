The 20 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals from Tumi, Samsonite, Herschel and More
The Amazon Prime Day is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Adulting 101: It’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Prime Day has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.
At the Amazon luggage sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via the Amazon Prime Day, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase.
A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase.
The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage.
This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last.
This bag is will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with it.
This sling bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.
This luggage is the most durable lightweight hard class suitcase yet.
You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase.
The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles.
Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.
Save 40% on the popular Herschel Nova backpack in a pretty rosewater pastel hue.
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too.
This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns.
A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on.
The perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.
This bag is the perfect weekender and comes in a variety of colors and prints.
This weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.
This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika.
