The 23 Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Still Available from Tumi, Samsonite, Herschel, TravelPro and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Tumi Luggage Sale
The Prime Day 2020 event is over, but we're still seeing  deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Adulting 101: It’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Prime Day post sale event has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon luggage sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via the Amazon Prime Day post sale event, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Travelpro
Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Amazon
Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Travelpro

The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. 

REGULARLY $199

Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
American Tourister
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
Amazon
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage
American Tourister

This luggage collection is lightweight and have smooth rolling in line skate Wheels for effortless mobility.

REGULARLY $139.99

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister

This luggage is stylish and secure.

REGULARLY $109.99

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley

Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase.

REGULARLY $328

45L Roller Blackout
Oakly
Oakly 45L Roller Blackout
Amazon
45L Roller Blackout
Oakly

A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase.

REGULARLY $200

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)
Amazon
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite

This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $569.97

Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel

This bag is will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with it.

REGULARLY $99

Women's Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Sling
Amazon
Women's Signature Cotton Sling
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradey sling bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

REGULARLY $55.

Latitude Extended Trip Packing Class Hardside Luggage
TUMI
TUMI Latitude Extended Trip Packing Class Hardside Luggage
Amazon
Latitude Extended Trip Packing Class Hardside Luggage
TUMI

 This luggage is the most durable lightweight hard class suitcase yet.

REGULARLY $600

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox
Roll over image to zoom in Victorinox Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage, Black, Carry-On-Global (22")
Amazon
Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox

You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase. 

REGULARLY $430

20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson

The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles.

Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stud Luggage 28"
Amazon
Stud Luggage 28"
Rebecca Minkoff

Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

REGULARLY $119

Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Red, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
Amazon
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister

This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.

REGULARLY $139.00

Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Nova Backpack
Herschel

Save 40% on the popular Herschel Nova backpack in a pretty rosewater pastel hue. 

REGULARLY $69.99

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI

The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too.

Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Amazon
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel

This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $74.99

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 

REGULARLY $115

Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland

This three piece luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.

REGULARLY $479.99

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade

The perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.

REGULARLY $429

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Garden Grove
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Garden Grove
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Garden Grove
Vera Bradley

This bag is the perfect weekender and comes in a variety of colors and prints.

REGULARLY $100

Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley

This weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.

REGULARLY $100

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.  

REGULARLY $50

Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.

This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. 

REGULARLY $198

