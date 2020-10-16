The Prime Day 2020 event is over, but we're still seeing deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Adulting 101: It’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Prime Day post sale event has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon luggage sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via the Amazon Prime Day post sale event, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch Travelpro Amazon Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch Travelpro The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. REGULARLY $199 $136.44 at Amazon

Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage American Tourister Amazon Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage American Tourister This luggage collection is lightweight and have smooth rolling in line skate Wheels for effortless mobility. REGULARLY $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister Amazon Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels American Tourister This luggage is stylish and secure. REGULARLY $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Amazon 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage Vera Bradley Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase. REGULARLY $328 $207.10 at Amazon

45L Roller Blackout Oakly Amazon 45L Roller Blackout Oakly A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase. REGULARLY $200 $195.44 at Amazon

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Samsonite Amazon Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set Samsonite This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $569.97 $279 at Amazon

Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel Amazon Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel This bag is will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with it. REGULARLY $99 $65 at Amazon

Women's Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley Amazon Women's Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley This Vera Bradey sling bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. REGULARLY $55. $33 at Amazon

Latitude Extended Trip Packing Class Hardside Luggage TUMI Amazon Latitude Extended Trip Packing Class Hardside Luggage TUMI This luggage is the most durable lightweight hard class suitcase yet. REGULARLY $600 $800 at Amazon

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox Amazon Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase. REGULARLY $430 $332.88 at Amazon

20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson Amazon 20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles. $99.99 at Amazon

Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff. REGULARLY $119 $89.99 at Amazon

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel Save 40% on the popular Herschel Nova backpack in a pretty rosewater pastel hue. REGULARLY $69.99 $29.75 at Amazon

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI Amazon Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too. $100 at Amazon

Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Amazon Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $74.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. REGULARLY $115 $78.11 at Amazon

Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Rockland Amazon Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Rockland This three piece luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone. REGULARLY $479.99 $126.71 at Amazon

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Amazon New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade The perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling. REGULARLY $429 $159.10 at Amazon

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Garden Grove Vera Bradley Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Large Travel Duffel Travel Bag Garden Grove Vera Bradley This bag is the perfect weekender and comes in a variety of colors and prints. REGULARLY $100 $50 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag Vera Bradley This weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip. REGULARLY $100 $75 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items. REGULARLY $50 $28.10 at Amazon

Esme Backpack Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Backpack Frye and Co. This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. REGULARLY $198 $99.23 at Amazon

