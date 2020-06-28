Shopping

Up to 60% Off on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite and More at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Tumi Luggage Sale
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, and Victorinox Luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon fashion sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2020 kicked off Monday with deals in their summer sale event on everything from apparel to accessories including wardrobe essentials and designer bags from brands like American Tourister, Kate Spade, Rebecca MinkoffLevi'sTory Burch and more. With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Big Style Sale is the chance for shoppers to stock up and save on purchases of apparel and accessories from brands that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via Amazon's Big Summer Sale, and be sure to check back every day throughout the weekend for new deals on well loved brands during the Amazon’s Summer Sale.

Tumi International Carry On, Blue Pink Metallic

International Carry On, Blush, Pink, Metallic, One Size
Tumi
Tumi Women's International Carry On, Blush, Pink, Metallic, One Size
Amazon
International Carry On, Blush, Pink, Metallic, One Size
Tumi

You'll think of extra places to go with a suitcase like this one. But hurry -- it's selling fast on Amazon!

REGULARLY $995

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 

Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Black, 2-Piece Set (20/24)
Amazon
Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite

This two-piece set helps double the travel fun. 

REGULARLY $227.90

Victorinox Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage 

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox
Roll over image to zoom in Victorinox Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage, Black, Carry-On-Global (22")
Amazon
Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox

You can bring it all with you in this soft-side suitcase. 

REGULARLY $430

Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase 

Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Victorinox
Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase, Black, Expandable Carry-On, Global (21.7")
Amazon
Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Victorinox

This carry-on suitcase is more than 30% off for a limited time. 

REGULARLY $420

Tumi Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage - 22 Inch Rolling Suitcase

Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage - 22 Inch Rolling Suitcase
Tumi
TUMI Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage, 22 Inch Rolling Suitcase
Amazon
Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage - 22 Inch Rolling Suitcase
Tumi

A classic, carry-on case. 

REGULARLY $695

Tumi Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack 

Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Tumi
TUMI Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Amazon
Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Tumi

An almost indestructible backpack for your laptop. 

REGULARLY $595

Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag 

Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag
Wenger
Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag, Black, One Size
Amazon
Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag
Wenger

For those quick business trips, this laptop bag is a must-have. 

REGULARLY $64.08

Tumi V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase 

V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Amazon
V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Tumi

A roomy, hard-side suitcase with a chic, glossy finish. 

REGULARLY $750

Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase 

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi

Not too big, not too small and timeless. 

REGULARLY $795

Tumi Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag 

Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Tumi
Tumi Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Amazon
Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Tumi

Round out your collection of travel essentials with a printed cosmetic case. 

REGULARLY $225

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week during this huge summer sales event.

