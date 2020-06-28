Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, and Victorinox Luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon fashion sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

The Amazon Summer Sale 2020 kicked off Monday with deals in their summer sale event on everything from apparel to accessories including wardrobe essentials and designer bags from brands like American Tourister, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tory Burch and more. With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Big Style Sale is the chance for shoppers to stock up and save on purchases of apparel and accessories from brands that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via Amazon's Big Summer Sale, and be sure to check back every day throughout the weekend for new deals on well loved brands during the Amazon’s Summer Sale.

Tumi International Carry On, Blue Pink Metallic

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

Victorinox Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox Amazon Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage Victorinox You can bring it all with you in this soft-side suitcase. REGULARLY $430 $294 at Amazon

Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase

Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase Victorinox Amazon Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner Suitcase Victorinox This carry-on suitcase is more than 30% off for a limited time. REGULARLY $420 $286.30 at Amazon

Tumi Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage - 22 Inch Rolling Suitcase

Tumi Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack

Wenger Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag

Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag Wenger Amazon Luggage Mainframe 15.6" Laptop Brief Bag Wenger For those quick business trips, this laptop bag is a must-have. REGULARLY $64.08 $43.78 at Amazon

Tumi V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase

Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase

Tumi Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag

Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag Tumi Amazon Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag Tumi Round out your collection of travel essentials with a printed cosmetic case. REGULARLY $225 $118.13 at Amazon

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week during this huge summer sales event.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Menswear Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Swimwear Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

Levi's Jeans Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kids' Shoe Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far

Marc Jacobs Sale: Save Up to 50% on Select Styles

The Best Kate Spade Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far

The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon Summer Sale