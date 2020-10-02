The Nordstrom Sale is full of incredible Kate Spade New York deals -- shop them today before the savings expire tomorrow!

Some of the most exciting discounts in the sale are on handbags and accessories, and we spied some classic Kate Spade bags on deep discount for the Nordstrom Sale.

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

In addition to deals on lingerie, women's apparel, activewear, leggings, jackets, loungewear, skincare, shoes and on-trend sneakers, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and even chic pet clothing.

Additionally, the Nordstrom sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, beauty tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford and so many more.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Below, our Kate Spade picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York This everyday leather shoulder bag comes in three chic colors. REGULARLY $328 $196.80 at Nordstrom

Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Convertible Crossbody Bag is crafted with pebbled leather with a slim design. REGULARLY $198 $118 at Nordstrom

Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Florence Zip Around Leather Wallet comes in both flapper pink and black. REGULARLY $188 $112.80 at Nordstrom

Large Florence Leather Tote Kate Spade Nordstrom Large Florence Leather Tote Kate Spade Get this awesome carry Large Florence Leather Tote from Kate Spade in three different colors options: black, deep evergreen and flapper pink. Take 40% off the handbag at the Nordstrom Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $298 $178.80 at Nordstrom

Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Clay Pavé Disc Huggie Hoop Earrings Kate Spade New York Add a touch of sparkle to any outfit with these huggie hoop earrings, also available in emerald, light rose and light sapphire colors. REGULARLY $48 $24 at Nordstrom

Kimora 54mm Gradient Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Kimora 54mm Gradient Sunglasses Kate Spade New York These square light weight sunnies are a staple for any collection. REGULARLY $180 $108 at Nordstrom

Eliza 55mm Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Eliza 55mm Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York When shopping these sunnies, choose from two colorways and score big savings on both. REGULARLY $160 $96 at Nordstrom

Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a birthday bud or yourself from the Nordstrom Sale event. REGULARLY $228 $171 at Amazon

Sign up for more updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Sale: Take 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes & More

Nordstrom Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Luxury Beauty Hair & Perfume

$169 For This Kate Spade Smartwatch at the Amazon Fall Sale

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Clothes, Shoes, Beauty & More

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Shoes + Boots

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Tory Burch, Ugg, TOMS and More

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Nordstrom Sale: Here Are the Best Selling Deals

Macy's Sale: Get an Extra 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty at the VIP Sale

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Over $100 Off at Amazon's Fall Sale

Amazon's Fall Sale: Take 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags and More

The 10 Bestselling Kate Spade Items

The Best Pearl Jewelry -- Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar and More