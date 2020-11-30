Shop These $25 Tanya Taylor Headbands at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

If you want to join the headband trend, but can’t justify spending almost $100 on a cute one, the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale is here to save the day.

The Amazon Cyber Monday event already offers up great discounts on hot brands and now the online retailer has the Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband up for grabs with a whopping $75 slashed off its price.

The funky purple floral is on sale for just $25, down from $95, as part of the Amazon Cyber Monday 2020. But you’ll have to be quick as the best-seller is running out of stock rapidly.

From scrunchies and clips to headbands,throwback hair accessories from the '80s and '90s have been making a comeback in recent months, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong'o and Alexa Chung jumping on the bandwagon. Even royal Kate Middleton has joined the trend!

This colorful accessory doubles up the throwback style as not only is it a headband but its ruched detailing gives it a scrunchie look. If the heavily discounted black option isn’t your thing, Amazon also has pink floral and red floral with colorful accents, also for $25. The range is also part of the Vogue x Amazon Fashion initiative to help support A Common Thread and the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Cyber Monday event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out the headband now!

Ruched Headband Tanya Taylor Amazon/Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband Tanya Taylor The black headband has been slashed by $75 and sales help benefit the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic. REGULARLY $95 $25 at Amazon

