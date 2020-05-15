Deals are still rolling out from our favorite retailers and brands, giving us a plethora of ways to save on fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to add new sweatsuit sets to help staying at home feel cozier and stock up on shampoo if you're running low while they're discounted.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Scroll through the best beauty and fashion deals happening this week to shop.

Adidas

Buy More Save More sale with savings of 15% off under $99, 20% off $100 or more and 30% off $200 or more with code SAVENOW through May 18. Free shipping on orders over $49 and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale items. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Allswell

Take 20% off the Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding and bath & spa products with code MEM20 through May 25. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ann Taylor

Enjoy 50% off your purchase and extra 20% off three or more items with the code MAY through May 17. Free shipping on orders over $125 and free returns.

Anthropologie

40% off select most-loved dresses and shoes through May 17. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Backcountry

Up to 50% off for Memorial Day Sale. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

Everything's on sale: 50% off dresses and men's dress shirts, 40% off denim and 30% off tees and men's polos. Ends May 19. Plus, take extra 40% off sale styles. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Bite Beauty

Get a $5 Primer with purchase of Changemaker Foundation through May 20. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Blue Nile

Up to 30% off select jewelry and bands and up to 15% off select engagement settings with the code SPARKLE2020. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Boohoo

60% off everything. No code needed.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Chinese Laundry

50% off sale items. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Cotton On

30% off full-price items and 50% to 70% off outlet items. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Delilah Home

50% off on bed sheets and towels.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Up to 80% off sale styles for last call clearance and free shipping with code TIME2SHOP.

Eloquii

Extra 50% off sale items with code SAYNOMORE. $59 and under dresses with same code. Free shipping on orders over $125.

Fenty Beauty

25% off sitewide and free shipping through May 18. Discount applies at checkout.

First Aid Beauty

Up to 20% off on mask and moisturizer duos. Free shipping.

Forever 21

Take 30% your purchase of $85 or more with the code YEAH30. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Frank And Oak

Take 25% off everything with the code WEEKEND25 through May 20. Free shipping on orders over $49. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Up to 50% off everything and extra 50% off sale styles with the code PERK through May 15. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

GlassesUSA

Up to 60% off frames and extra 25% off lenses with the code LENSES25. Receive 30% off on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyeglasses, sunglasses frames, lenses and lens upgrades. Use the code OKRAY30. Free shipping and returns.

Intermix

Up to 40% off hundreds of designer styles. Free shipping. Sale items are final. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off select styles. Free shipping on orders over $100.

Jade Swim

60% off sale items through May 9 with the code LASTCHANCE. 10% of sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

J.Crew

50% off select styles and extra 30% off sale styles with the code SHOPHAPPY. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

JCPenney

40% off select styles, 30% off select purchases of $75 or more and 25% off select purchases under $75 with the code SWIMPERK through May 15.

Kate Spade

Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through June 6 with free shipping. These items are final sale. Plus, enjoy extra 40% off sale items on the Kate Spade website with the code SUNNYDAYS through May 26. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kendra Scott

Shop sale items. 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

La Porte Swim

50% of all proceeds from sale items will be donated to Chicago community causes and local businesses and the other 50% will pay fair wages to the sewers at La Porte's NYC factory who make face masks for frontline healthcare workers.

Levi's

Take 30% off purchases of $100 or more with the code TAKEOFF30. Free shipping when you spend $100 or more.

Lucky Brand

Up to 50% off sale styles. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Madewell

Up to 40% off select styles with the code HOWFUN through May 18. Free shipping and returns for Madewell Insiders Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything and extra 15% off with the code XTRA15 through May 26. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Murad

The skincare brand is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.

Nasty Gal

Take 50% off everything and extra 10% off with the code GET10. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Up to 40% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off clearance sale. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Up to 50% off everything with styles starting at $7. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

$15 and $19 flash sale this weekend only. $20 off $100 with the code HATSOFF. Plus, up to 50% off sale items. Free shipping and returns.

Paige

Up to 60% off new markdowns. The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Free shipping.

Paravel

Take 20% off select styles. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 10% of proceeds from the Cabana Stripes collection will help deliver protective gear to healthcare workers. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

PrettyLittleThing

Get 50% off everything with the code GIMME50.

Prism Boutique

Shop new markdowns on fashion brands like Free People, Rollas and Amuse Society. Purchase a gift card and get credit toward your next purchase: spend $50 for $10 credit, spend $100 for $20, spend $250 for $50 and spend $500 for $100.

Quay

Shop sample sale with styles starting at $10 through May 17. Take 15% off when you purchase two or more frames with the code LUCKY15. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Ray-Ban

Take 30% off all polarized styles with the code POLAR30 through May 17. Plus, 20% off selected eyewear. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reebok

Extra 40% off sale items with the code REFRESH through May 20. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reformation

Take 30% off sitewide. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

Up to 65% off sale items. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Rugs USA

Up to 60% off for Memorial Day preview sale. Free shipping. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Shoebacca

Up to 40% off summer favorites. Shipping is free. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Sole Society

Extra 50% off sale styles with code SALE50. Plus, Audrina Espadrille is only $39.99. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Sonix

Up to 50% off on phone cases. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Splendid

40% off almost everything with the code THISISBIG. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Applications to receive donations are open and will be available for the next five months. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Choose to customize select Bissett and Shirley handbag styles with a hand-painted portrait of your pet. 10% of proceeds will benefit Muddy Paws Rescue in New York City.

Steve Madden

Enjoy 40% off sitewide with the code SPRING40. Exclusions may apply. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Studs

$5 of every order made on the jewelry brand's website is donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.

Superga

40% off sitewide with the code BLOOM. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Temptu

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Temptu airbrush beauty tools and makeup with the code FF2020.

Threadless

Up to 20% off sitewide and $18 T-shirts through May 20. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

TOMS

Up to 50% off markdowns. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Tory Burch

Up to 40% off bags, shoes, clothing and accessories. Free shipping.

Universal Standard

$50 Bae Boyfriend Jeans (regularly $90) for a limited time. Plus, save over 50% on jersey dress bundles. Free shipping and returns.

Verishop

25% off select women's apparel and accessories with the code EARLYSUMMER through May 17. Free two-day shipping and free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.

Vince Camuto

Take 40% off your purchase with the code TAKE40. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Wayfair

Up to 65% off outdoor furniture. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Whimsy + Row

Enjoy 20% off sitewide with the code TOGETHERAPART. 5% of sales will be donated to Feeding America.

