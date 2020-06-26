If you want to join the headband trend, but can’t justify spending almost $100 on a cute one, the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, is here to save the day. The 2020 fashion sale has already offered up great discounts on hot brands like Levi's, Kate Spade and Ray-Ban, and now the popular online retailer has the Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband below up for grabs with a whopping $61 slashed off its price.

The funky pink plaid piece is on sale for just $34, down from $95, as part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2020. But you’ll have to be quick as the best-seller is running out of stock rapidly.

From scrunchies and clips to headbands, throwback hair accessories from the '80s and '90s have been making a comeback in recent months, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Lupita Nyong'o, and Alexa Chung jumping on the bandwagon. Even royal Kate Middleton has joined the trend!

This colorful accessory doubles up the throwback style as not only is it a headband, but it’s ruched detailing gives it a scrunchie look. If the heavily discounted Hot Pink Multi option isn’t your thing, Amazon also has metallic blue, as well as a black piece with colorful accents from $35.63. The range is also part of the Vogue x Amazon Fashion initiative to help support A Common Thread and the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amazon Big Style Sale is on now in lieu of Amazon Prime Day, which has been postponed indefinitely.

Check out the headband now!

Ruched Headband Tanya Taylor Amazon/Tanya Taylor Ruched Headband Tanya Taylor The pink plaid headpiece has been slashed by $61 and sales help benefit the American fashion industry during the coronavirus pandemic. REGULARLY $95.00 $34 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

The Best Designer Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Celeb Favorites From the Amazon Summer Sale

Why Throwback Hair Accessories Are Cool Again -- Scrunchies, Headbands & More!