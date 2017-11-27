Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Engaged: A Timeline of Their Romance!

Royal wedding bells are in the future!

Kensington Palace officially announced the engagement of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle on Nov. 27.

And while royalists can prepare for a royal wedding in Spring 2018, let’s look back at the romance between these two:

July 2016: They Meet

The couple met through friends in London last summer, Markle told Vanity Fairthis fall, though it hasn’t been confirmed as to when they officially started dating.

November 2016: Prince Harry Releases a Telling Statement

After several rumors surrounding the Suits star and the red-headed royal led to Markle being followed and harassed, Prince Harry took matters into his own hands. In a rare move, Harry released an official statement from Kensington Palace, both referring to Markle as his “girlfriend” and condemning those harassing her.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” the statement read. “He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his.”

The telling moment of chivalry marked a new stage in Harry’s dating life. Markle became the first of Harry’s girlfriends to be so publicly acknowledged.