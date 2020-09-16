40% Off Soludos Sneakers at the Amazon Sale

Shopping

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Soludos Women's Rainbow Wave Sneakers
If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for the summer look no further. Soludos has a colorful women's sneakers coupled with not-to-be-missed deep discounts thanks to the Amazon Sale

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, these Amazon sales are helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbagsdressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry

Soludos Women's Teddy & Gigi 1” Platform Smoking Slipper
The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favoritesSuperga and Veja, as part of the Amazon sale

Soludos Women's La Vie En Rose Smoking Slipper
We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and blue with a funky rainbow stripe embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 25% off thanks to the Amazon Sale, they’re down from $139 to $110.99 here.

Soludos Women's Rainbow Wave Sneakers
Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss the Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $129.99 in the Amazon Sale.

 
Soludos Women's Sunrise Sunset Sneakers
REGULARLY $139

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $232.32 to $129 in select sizes.

Soludos Women's Ibiza Sneakers
Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $49.99 has an unmissable discount of 60% at the Amazon fashion sale), while anyone wanting to add a unique pair to their sneaker collection should check out the Ibiza Perforated pair, which are $44.70.

Soludos Women's Bondi Printed Sneakers
Soludos Women's Ibiza Perforated Sneakers
Why stop at one pair? Grab a few before they're gone.
 

