Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% Off Luggage

By Marisa Runyon‍
Tumi Luggage Sale
The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in a new suitcase that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Big Fall Sale has amazing Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Oakley and Victorinox Luggage deals and deep discounts on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 60% off.

At the Amazon luggage sale, we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases, plus the iconic Tumi backpack is on sale: a travel essential for both men and women.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Big Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglasses, activewear, swimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from designer luggage brands via the Amazon Big Fall Sale, and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley 27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Amazon
27" Softside Rolling Suitcase Luggage
Vera Bradley

Travel in style with this durable, waterproof Vera Bradley patterned suitcase.

REGULARLY $328

45L Roller Blackout
Oakly
Oakly 45L Roller Blackout
Amazon
45L Roller Blackout
Oakly

A durable hard-sided bottom rolling suitcase.

REGULARLY $200

Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Tumi
TUMI Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Amazon
Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Tumi

An almost indestructible Tumi backpack for your laptop. 

REGULARLY $595

Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Travelpro
Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Amazon
Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Travelpro

The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. 

REGULARLY $199

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)
Amazon
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels 3-Piece Set
Samsonite

This three-piece luggage set helps make travel fun and way less stressful. Get this Samsonite luggage set for 57% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $569.97

Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox
Roll over image to zoom in Victorinox Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage, Black, Carry-On-Global (22")
Amazon
Lexicon 2.0 Softside Expandable Upright Luggage
Victorinox

You can bring it all with you in this Victorinox soft-side suitcase. 

REGULARLY $430

20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson

The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles.

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi

This Tumi suitcase is not too big, not too small and timeless. 

REGULARLY $795

Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Red, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
Amazon
Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, Black, 4-Piece Set (BB/DF/21/25)
American Tourister

This four piece American Tourister includes a boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" upright, and 25" upright.

REGULARLY $139.00

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.  

REGULARLY $50

