Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Toys for All Ages

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Kids Playing With Toys, Christmas
Getty Images

Black Friday is here with mega markdowns on toys for kids of all ages. Between social distancing and distance learning, adjusting to the global coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been easy for a lot of kids, but the perfect gift might just restore their faith in the magic of the holiday season.

Now that we're officially one month away from Christmas, it’s a great time to mark off some of the items on your holiday gift list. Black Friday deals typically include standing in long lines, but not with Amazon. You can do all of your Black Friday shopping right from your computer. 

Amazon has a huge selection of toddler toys, toys for preschoolers, toys for older children, educational toys, outdoor and indoor toys, board games, children’s books, stuffed animals, dolls, action figures, puzzles, play sets, and much more.

There's lots to pick from so, to cut back on time, ET Style put together a list of the best kids toys from Amazon's Black Friday sale. 

In addition to toys, ET Style curated a bunch of holiday shopping guides. Be sure to check out the best Amazon deals under $50, deals under $200,markdowns on celeb-loved brandsmen's clothingdiscounts on Amazon devices, cozy fashions, sneakersstocking stuffers, white elephant gift ideas, and more Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping needs.

Ahead, find our picks for the best kids toys to put under the tree.

 

Ages 2-4

Leap Frog’s '100 Animals Book' features six double-sided interactive pages from a dozen educational categories, including the ocean, and the rainforest. 
REGULARLY $17.99
This adorable Radio Flyer tricycle is available in red and pink. 

Ages 5-7

This sweet princess castle tent is good for indoor and outdoor use. 
REGULARLY $34
The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes in blue, pink and purple, and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, which features more than 20,000 apps, games, books, and more.
REGULARLY $99
With up to three miles of range, these battery-operated walkie talkies make communication fun. 
Zen Laboratory's DIY Slime Kit includes 18 different colored slimes, 12 vials of colorful glitter, foam balls, sugar paper, beads, and a trio of cutting/shaping utensils. 
REGULARLY $39.99
An inflatable bouncy house makes a great holiday gift. 
The LOL Surprise OMG Remix Pop B.O.B. Fashion Doll includes two outfits to mix and match, one pair of shoes, accessories, a magazine with the doll's song lyrics, plus a working record player.

Ages 8-12

Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. 
An easy to fly remote-controlled helicopter that comes in red, yellow, blue, green, white or silver. 
You can’t go wrong with Baby Yoda. 

Ages 13 & Up

A great gift for the kid who loves basketball. 
REGULARLY $38.90
From "Carpool Karaoke" to TikTok to your own car or home, this viral microphone provides endless amounts of fun. You don't need a great singing voice -- just access to an empty FM radio station with no signal and a Bluetooth connection.
REGULARLY $59.99
Splurge on the newest version of the Apple iPad Pro, featuring an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, pro cameras, four speaker audio and a A12Z Bionic chip that makes it faster than most PCs. It's basically a computer! 
REGULARLY $799
‘Super Mario Maker 2’ allows gamers to share their courses, and access countless courses from other players. 
REGULARLY $59.99

 

 

