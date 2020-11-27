Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Toys for All Ages

Black Friday is here with mega markdowns on toys for kids of all ages. Between social distancing and distance learning, adjusting to the global coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been easy for a lot of kids, but the perfect gift might just restore their faith in the magic of the holiday season.

Now that we're officially one month away from Christmas, it’s a great time to mark off some of the items on your holiday gift list. Black Friday deals typically include standing in long lines, but not with Amazon. You can do all of your Black Friday shopping right from your computer.

Amazon has a huge selection of toddler toys, toys for preschoolers, toys for older children, educational toys, outdoor and indoor toys, board games, children’s books, stuffed animals, dolls, action figures, puzzles, play sets, and much more.

There's lots to pick from so, to cut back on time, ET Style put together a list of the best kids toys from Amazon's Black Friday sale.

In addition to toys, ET Style curated a bunch of holiday shopping guides. Be sure to check out the best Amazon deals under $50, deals under $200,markdowns on celeb-loved brands, men's clothing, discounts on Amazon devices, cozy fashions, sneakers, stocking stuffers, white elephant gift ideas, and more Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping needs.

Ahead, find our picks for the best kids toys to put under the tree.

Ages 2-4

100 Animals Book LeapFrog Amazon 100 Animals Book LeapFrog Leap Frog’s '100 Animals Book' features six double-sided interactive pages from a dozen educational categories, including the ocean, and the rainforest. REGULARLY $17.99 $13.49 at Amazon

Red Rider Trike Radio Flyer Amazon Red Rider Trike Radio Flyer This adorable Radio Flyer tricycle is available in red and pink. $49.99 at Amazon

Ages 5-7

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet — 7” Display Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet — 7” Display Amazon The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes in blue, pink and purple, and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, which features more than 20,000 apps, games, books, and more. REGULARLY $99 $59.99 at Amazon

Walkie Talkie for Kids, 4 Pack Wishouse Amazon Walkie Talkie for Kids, 4 Pack Wishouse With up to three miles of range, these battery-operated walkie talkies make communication fun. $49.69 at Amazon

DIY Jumbo Slime Making Kit Zen Laboratory Amazon DIY Jumbo Slime Making Kit Zen Laboratory Zen Laboratory's DIY Slime Kit includes 18 different colored slimes, 12 vials of colorful glitter, foam balls, sugar paper, beads, and a trio of cutting/shaping utensils. REGULARLY $39.99 $23.95 at Amazon

Inflatable Bounce Castle with Slide Action Air Amazon Inflatable Bounce Castle with Slide Action Air An inflatable bouncy house makes a great holiday gift. $229.99 at Amazon

OMG Remix Pop B.B. Fashion Doll LOL Surprise Amazon OMG Remix Pop B.B. Fashion Doll LOL Surprise The LOL Surprise OMG Remix Pop B.O.B. Fashion Doll includes two outfits to mix and match, one pair of shoes, accessories, a magazine with the doll's song lyrics, plus a working record player. $28.99 at Amazon

Ages 8-12

Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Amazon Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. $15.96 at Amazon

S107 Helicopter with Gyro — Red SYMA Amazon S107 Helicopter with Gyro — Red SYMA An easy to fly remote-controlled helicopter that comes in red, yellow, blue, green, white or silver. $21.98 at Amazon

The Mandalorian Child Building Kit LEGO Star Wars Amazon The Mandalorian Child Building Kit LEGO Star Wars You can’t go wrong with Baby Yoda. $79.95 at Amazon

Ages 13 & Up

Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine Amazon Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine From "Carpool Karaoke" to TikTok to your own car or home, this viral microphone provides endless amounts of fun. You don't need a great singing voice -- just access to an empty FM radio station with no signal and a Bluetooth connection. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.61 at Amazon

iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (2nd Generation) Apple Amazon iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (2nd Generation) Apple Splurge on the newest version of the Apple iPad Pro, featuring an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, pro cameras, four speaker audio and a A12Z Bionic chip that makes it faster than most PCs. It's basically a computer! REGULARLY $799 $749 at Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo Switch Nintendo Amazon Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo Switch Nintendo ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ allows gamers to share their courses, and access countless courses from other players. REGULARLY $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

