Amazon Labor Day Sale: Deals on Fashion, Home, Back to School and More

There are tons of deals on Amazon's Labor Day Sale. Amazon's Big Labor Day Summer Sale kicked off secretly and without any promotion. Now through Sept. 7, Amazon will continue to drop all the way up to 70% off daily deals, with a focus on fashion, lifestyle, back-to-school and home products.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear, back to school and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Levi's, Skechers, Vera Bradley and Superga, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Don't forget to continue checking back with ET Style as we update you on our picks from the best fashion deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

