The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing.

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler.

Additionally, the Nordstrom sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, beauty tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford and so many more.

Time is ticking on this sale as it is only on until Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. PT. You won't want to miss out on these deals, so get shopping!



Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the Nordstrom sale

Cate Skinny Jeans Rag & Bone Nordstrom Cate Skinny Jeans Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone Cate Skinny Jeans come in a no-fade black finish. REGULARLY $195 $136.50 at Nordstrom Ella Print Tote Tory Burch Nordstrom Ella Print Tote Tory Burch This Ella Print Tote is an update on the classic Tory Burch bag with a satin print floral pattern. REGULARLY $228 $171 at Nordstrom Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone Nordstrom Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Nordstrom

Razor Western Bootie Rag & Bone Nordstrom Razor Western Bootie Rag & Bone Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made with leather and have a stacked heel and blunt toe. REGULARLY $495 $371.25 at Nordstrom

Madeline Cotton & Linen Double Breasted Blazer Anine Bing Nordstrom Madeline Cotton & Linen Double Breasted Blazer Anine Bing Anine Bing's Madeline Double Breasted Blazer is made with a blend of cotton and linen. REGULARLY $349 $174.99 at Nordstrom

Ava Strappy Sandal Michael Kors Nordstrom Ava Strappy Sandal Michael Kors These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night. REGULARLY $99 $74.95 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Sale: Top Picks of Must-Have Beauty Deals

The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Coach, Rothy's, Allsaints & More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 82% Off Designer Handbags

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for the Holiday Season

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses

Revolve Sale: Take Up to 75% Off with Last Call Sale

Macy's Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Home Decor -- Online Only

29 Best Curly Hair Products for 2020

Botox Alternatives: 28 Wrinkle Treatments We Love