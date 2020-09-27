Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothing Brands and Beauty Deals
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.
ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing.
Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler.
Additionally, the Nordstrom sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, beauty tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford and so many more.
These Rag & Bone Cate Skinny Jeans come in a no-fade black finish.
This Ella Print Tote is an update on the classic Tory Burch bag with a satin print floral pattern.
These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge.
The Staud Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag is made with slouchy gathered leather and just might be this season's must-have bag.
The Alice + Olivia Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress harkens back to the 1960s -- with a modern twist. This dress has a button front with a smocked neckline and puffy sleeves.
These Trave Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans are sure to become your go-to favorites.
The Veronica Beard Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress features a ruched bodice and an A-line skirt with a bow-tie waist.
The Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal has a jute platform and crisscrossing leather straps.
Veronica Beard's Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress has ruffles from head to knee and an amazing two-color green speckled print.
The Gemini Link Canvas Backpack features the signature Gemini link motif from Tory Burch.
Alice + Olivia's Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress features a boho-style print and is made of chiffon.
These Veronica Beard Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans feature a light denim wash with a high waist and flare leg.
Vince Camuto's Sathina Sandals have a tall heel and a chunky sole to keep your feet comfortable when you wear them out and about. These shoes comes in several different colors and patterns.
The CAMI NYC Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress is a silk maxi dress with lace accents, balloon sleeves and vintage-inspired blooms.
Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made with leather and have a stacked heel and blunt toe.
Anine Bing's Madeline Double Breasted Blazer is made with a blend of cotton and linen.
These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night.
Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment deeply exfoliates the surface of your skin to reveal radiance, clarity and a youthful glow. This super-concentrated treatment plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles on your face in three minutes.
This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.
Get two luxurious Tom Ford fragrances -- Black Orchid and Ombré Leather -- in this travel size set.
Beauty devices have been selling out fast, including the PMD facial cleansing device; however, the Beautybio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Facial Set is available to add to cart. This kit includes the tools, accessories and skincare products you need to give yourself a microneedling treatment right at home to help tighten pores and firm the skin.
This Becca translucent setting powder has a mist-like effect on the skin.
For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.
Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types.
Not an appliance, but self-care for your hair just the same. This set includes a full-size Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, a full-size Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray and a travel-size Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo.
This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner.
