Shopping

Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothes, Shoes, Beauty and Perfume Deals

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Nordstrom sale
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.

ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing. 

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc JacobsTory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler.

Additionally, the Nordstrom sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, beauty tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford and so many more. 

Time is ticking on this sale as it is only on until Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. PT. You won't want to miss out on these deals, so get shopping!
 
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the Nordstrom sale.
Esplar Sneaker
Veja
Esplar Sneaker
Nordstrom
Esplar Sneaker
Veja

Cate Skinny Jeans
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Cate Skinny Jean
Nordstrom
Cate Skinny Jeans
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone Cate Skinny Jeans come in a no-fade black finish.

REGULARLY $195

Ella Print Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Ella Print Tote
Nordstrom
Ella Print Tote
Tory Burch

This Ella Print Tote is an update on the classic Tory Burch bag with a satin print floral pattern.

REGULARLY $228

Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag and Bone Willow Studded Bootie
Nordstrom
Willow Studded Bootie
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge.

REGULARLY $550

Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag
Staud
Staud Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag
Nordstrom
Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag
Staud

The Staud Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag is made with slouchy gathered leather and just might be this season's must-have bag.

REGULARLY $375

Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress
Nordstrom
Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress
Alice + Olivia

The Alice + Olivia Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress harkens back to the 1960s -- with a modern twist. This dress has a button front with a smocked neckline and puffy sleeves.

REGULARLY $395

Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans
Trave
Trave Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans
Nordstrom
Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans
Trave

These Trave Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans are sure to become your go-to favorites.

REGULARLY $238

Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
P448
P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Star Zebra High Top Sneaker
P448

These P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneakers are a hot commodity. Get them before they sell out.

ORIGINALLY $325

Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress
Nordstrom
Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress
Veronica Beard

The Veronica Beard Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress features a ruched bodice and an A-line skirt with a bow-tie waist.

REGULARLY $495

Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Nordstrom
Leigh T-Logo Sneaker
Tory Burch

A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo.

REGULARLY $228

Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Michael by Michael Kors
Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Nordstrom
Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal
Michael by Michael Kors

The Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal has a jute platform and crisscrossing leather straps.

REGULARLY $99

Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress
Nordstrom
Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress
Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard's Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress has ruffles from head to knee and an amazing two-color green speckled print.

REGULARLY $595

Sarris Bootie
Allsaints
Allsaints Sarris Bootie
Nordstrom
Sarris Bootie
Allsaints

The Allsaints Sarris Booties are snake skin leather with a cone heel. These fall boots are $148 off the retail price.

ORIGINALLY $347.95

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Nordstrom
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch

The Gemini Link Canvas Backpack features the signature Gemini link motif from Tory Burch.

REGULARLY $258

Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress
Nordstrom
Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress
Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia's Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress features a boho-style print and is made of chiffon.

REGULARLY $440

Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans
Nordstrom
Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans
Veronica Beard

These Veronica Beard Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans feature a light denim wash with a high waist and flare leg.

REGULARLY $298

Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Caslon
Caslon Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Nordstrom
Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker
Caslon

These trendy Caslon Aidy Wedge Sneakers are water resistant and truly stylish.

REGULARLY $99.95

Sathina Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Sathina Sandal
Nordstrom
Sathina Sandal
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto's Sathina Sandals have a tall heel and a chunky sole to keep your feet comfortable when you wear them out and about. These shoes comes in several different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $118.95

The Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
CAMI NYC
CAMI NYC The Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
The Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
CAMI NYC

The CAMI NYC Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress is a silk maxi dress with lace accents, balloon sleeves and vintage-inspired blooms.

REGULARLY $440

Razor Western Bootie
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Razor Western Bootie
Nordstrom
Razor Western Bootie
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made with leather and have a stacked heel and blunt toe.

REGULARLY $495

Madeline Cotton & Linen Double Breasted Blazer
Anine Bing
Annie Bing Madeline Cotton & Linen Double Breasted Blazer
Nordstrom
Madeline Cotton & Linen Double Breasted Blazer
Anine Bing

Anine Bing's Madeline Double Breasted Blazer is made with a blend of cotton and linen.

REGULARLY $349

Ava Strappy Sandal
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandal
Nordstrom
Ava Strappy Sandal
Michael Kors

These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night.

REGULARLY $99

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Nordstrom
Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment deeply exfoliates the surface of your skin to reveal radiance, clarity and a youthful glow. This super-concentrated treatment plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles on your face in three minutes.

REGULARLY $85

Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ
CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Nordstrom
Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ

The CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 is a cult-favorite concealer among the hardcore beauty product lovers. The concealer is long-lasting and full coverage while correcting imperfections, spots, dark circles and uneven under eye tone without a heavy finish. Also, this concealer comes in ten different pallets to match everyone's skin color and 

REGULARLY $73

Bright Young Thing Set
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing Set
Nordstrom
Bright Young Thing Set
Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin.

REGULARLY $90

Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Amazon
Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley

Achieve radiant and smoother skin with Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Gentle enough for every skin type, this anti-aging treatment is formulated with lactic acid that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen. Ingredients like aloe, licorice and lemongrass will help you achieve an even looking complexion while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Nordstrom
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Kiehl's

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is a facial oil serum that you put on just before bed and wear overnight to help restore your skin while you sleep.

REGULARLY $52

Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin
StriVectin Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin
Power Starters Tightening Trio
StriVectin

The Strivectin Power Starters Tightening Trio contains Tightening Face Serum, Tightening Eye Serum and Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. These three products visibly tighten, lift and firm your neck while toning the look of your fine lines and firming, tightening and revitalizing the skin around your eyes.

REGULARLY $89

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Nordstrom
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's

Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum is the second Kiehl's product on this last...for a reason. Kiehl's powerful eye serum is infused with vitamin C, tri-peptide and hyaluronic acid to help visibly reduce puffy eyes, crow's-feet and dark circles.

REGULARLY $50

The Tress Press 1" Straightening Iron
Drybar
Drybar The Tress Press Straightening Iron
Nordstrom
The Tress Press 1" Straightening Iron
Drybar

Even super-thick hair is no match for this sunny yellow straightener from blowout salon Drybar. It also zaps frizz and its temperature control function protects your hair from heat damage. Plus, the rounded edges mean you can also use it to create waves and curls -- no curling iron required, if you’ve got the styling tool skills! 

REGULARLY $165

Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Nordstrom
Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD

Beauty devices have been selling out fast, including the PMD facial cleansing device; however, the Beautybio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Facial Set is available to add to cart. This kit includes the tools, accessories and skincare products you need to give yourself a microneedling treatment right at home to help tighten pores and firm the skin.

REGULARLY $99

Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Hydration Set
Nordstrom
Ultra Hydration Set
Kiehl's

This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.

$121 VALUE

Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Nordstrom
Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil
Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil is an anti-aging oil in a patented formula that delivers more nourished, radiant and supple skin that keeps improving over time.

REGULARLY $140

Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Becca
Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Nordstrom
Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
Becca

This Becca translucent setting powder has a mist-like effect on the skin.

REGULARLY $39

Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
Nordstrom
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC

For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.

$77 VALUE

Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser
Lancome
Lancome Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser
Lancome
Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser
Lancome

Lancome's Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser is an air whipped foam cleanser that gently removes surface impurities and makeup instantly to reveal clean, fresh skin.

REGULARLY $32

Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris
Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Nordstrom
Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley Paris

This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant.

REGULARLY $240

Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo
Drybar
Drybar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo
Nordstrom
Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo
Drybar

Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo is a popular choice for its awesome absorbency. The microfine rice powders become translucent as it removes excess oil, in addition to giving volume and a matte finish. The dry shampoo spray smells lovely, too, with the original scent of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla. It's also great for dry hair as golden root extract boots moisture to prevent dryness and breakage.

REGULARLY $23

All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Briogeo
All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Nordstrom
All-Star Hair Heroes Set
Briogeo

Not an appliance, but self-care for your hair just the same. This set includes a full-size Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, a full-size Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray and a travel-size Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo.

$67 VALUE

Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set
Living Proof
Living Proof Jumbo Size Perfect hair Day® Set
Nordstrom
Jumbo Size Perfect Hair Day Set
Living Proof

Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types.

$154 VALUE

Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Nordstrom
Jumbo Size Enzyme Cleansing Gel & Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner
Mario Badescu

This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner.

A $48 VALUE

Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Nordstrom
Black Orchid & Ombré Leather Travel Size Eau de Parfum Set
Tom Ford

Get two luxurious Tom Ford fragrances -- Black Orchid and Ombré Leather -- in this travel size set.

$98 VALUE

Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera Good Girl
Nordstrom
Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Carolina Herrera

The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle.

REGULARLY $69

Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci
Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom
Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci

Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months.

 

REGULARLY $102

Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry

Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.

REGULARLY $97

L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it.

 

REGULARLY $93

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Luxury Beauty Deals

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Shoes + Boots

Jennifer Lopez Stars in Iconic Campaign for the Coach x Basquiat Line

22 Best Perfume for Women From Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and More

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Fashion Deals

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Your Favorite Beauty Products

Coach Sale: Save Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Jackets and More

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes & More

Bloomingdale's Sale: Save 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Coach, Rothy's, Allsaints & More

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for the Holiday Season

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins and More

Tarte Sale: 30-50% off Lashes, Liner & Lip Items

41 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

34 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 82% Off Designer Handbags

Botox Alternatives: 28 Wrinkle Treatments We Love

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses

Revolve Sale: Take Up to 75% Off with Last Call Sale

Bite Beauty Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide

The Best Lipstick -- MAC, Stila, Origins, Tarte and More

30 Best Curly Hair Products for 2020

Macy's Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty at the VIP Sale

 