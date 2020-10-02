Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothes, Shoes, Beauty and Perfume Deals
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ended a month ago so finally it is time for another Nordstrom sale. Now's your chance to snag your favorite items on sale from your favorite luxury retailer.
ET Style has rounded up the best-selling items we've found at Nordstrom sale. This Nordstrom sale is offering big savings on women's apparel, shoes and beauty, with more than 350 items included -- and that number is growing.
Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) are Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler.
Additionally, the Nordstrom sale continues to offer amazing beauty discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, beauty tools and body products. You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford and so many more.
These Rag & Bone Cate Skinny Jeans come in a no-fade black finish.
This Ella Print Tote is an update on the classic Tory Burch bag with a satin print floral pattern.
These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge.
The Staud Lera Snake Embossed Leather Top Handle Bag is made with slouchy gathered leather and just might be this season's must-have bag.
The Alice + Olivia Janis Smock Neck Floral Patch Print Minidress harkens back to the 1960s -- with a modern twist. This dress has a button front with a smocked neckline and puffy sleeves.
These Trave Irina High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans are sure to become your go-to favorites.
These P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneakers are a hot commodity. Get them before they sell out.
The Veronica Beard Positano Seersucker Midi Sundress features a ruched bodice and an A-line skirt with a bow-tie waist.
A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo.
The Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal has a jute platform and crisscrossing leather straps.
Veronica Beard's Amal Ruffle Trim Silk Dress has ruffles from head to knee and an amazing two-color green speckled print.
The Allsaints Sarris Booties are snake skin leather with a cone heel. These fall boots are $148 off the retail price.
The Gemini Link Canvas Backpack features the signature Gemini link motif from Tory Burch.
Alice + Olivia's Glory Tiered Ruffle Tunic Dress features a boho-style print and is made of chiffon.
These Veronica Beard Florence High Waist Flare Hem Jeans feature a light denim wash with a high waist and flare leg.
These trendy Caslon Aidy Wedge Sneakers are water resistant and truly stylish.
Vince Camuto's Sathina Sandals have a tall heel and a chunky sole to keep your feet comfortable when you wear them out and about. These shoes comes in several different colors and patterns.
The CAMI NYC Francie Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress is a silk maxi dress with lace accents, balloon sleeves and vintage-inspired blooms.
Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made with leather and have a stacked heel and blunt toe.
Anine Bing's Madeline Double Breasted Blazer is made with a blend of cotton and linen.
These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night.
Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment deeply exfoliates the surface of your skin to reveal radiance, clarity and a youthful glow. This super-concentrated treatment plumps the look of fine lines and wrinkles on your face in three minutes.
The CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 is a cult-favorite concealer among the hardcore beauty product lovers. The concealer is long-lasting and full coverage while correcting imperfections, spots, dark circles and uneven under eye tone without a heavy finish. Also, this concealer comes in ten different pallets to match everyone's skin color and
Sunday Riley's Bright Young Thing Set includes Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream and C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum. A trio of Sunday Riley's advanced formulas that help fight the appearance of dark spots, discolorations, fine lines and aging to reveal clear skin.
Achieve radiant and smoother skin with Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Gentle enough for every skin type, this anti-aging treatment is formulated with lactic acid that works to clear skin and produce natural collagen. Ingredients like aloe, licorice and lemongrass will help you achieve an even looking complexion while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil is a facial oil serum that you put on just before bed and wear overnight to help restore your skin while you sleep.
The Strivectin Power Starters Tightening Trio contains Tightening Face Serum, Tightening Eye Serum and Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. These three products visibly tighten, lift and firm your neck while toning the look of your fine lines and firming, tightening and revitalizing the skin around your eyes.
Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum is the second Kiehl's product on this last...for a reason. Kiehl's powerful eye serum is infused with vitamin C, tri-peptide and hyaluronic acid to help visibly reduce puffy eyes, crow's-feet and dark circles.
Even super-thick hair is no match for this sunny yellow straightener from blowout salon Drybar. It also zaps frizz and its temperature control function protects your hair from heat damage. Plus, the rounded edges mean you can also use it to create waves and curls -- no curling iron required, if you’ve got the styling tool skills!
Beauty devices have been selling out fast, including the PMD facial cleansing device; however, the Beautybio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Facial Set is available to add to cart. This kit includes the tools, accessories and skincare products you need to give yourself a microneedling treatment right at home to help tighten pores and firm the skin.
This set is filled with Kiehl's skincare essentials for hydration: Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Ultra Facial Cleanser. It comes with a stylish pouch, too.
Yves Saint Laurent Forever Youth Liberator Water-in-Oil is an anti-aging oil in a patented formula that delivers more nourished, radiant and supple skin that keeps improving over time.
This Becca translucent setting powder has a mist-like effect on the skin.
For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.
Lancome's Mousse Radiance Clarifying Self-Foaming Cleanser is an air whipped foam cleanser that gently removes surface impurities and makeup instantly to reveal clean, fresh skin.
This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant.
Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo is a popular choice for its awesome absorbency. The microfine rice powders become translucent as it removes excess oil, in addition to giving volume and a matte finish. The dry shampoo spray smells lovely, too, with the original scent of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla. It's also great for dry hair as golden root extract boots moisture to prevent dryness and breakage.
Not an appliance, but self-care for your hair just the same. This set includes a full-size Don't Despair, Repair! Conditioning Mask, a full-size Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray and a travel-size Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo.
Hair care essentials from Living Proof in jumbo sizes -- Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner and dry shampoo. Great for all hair types.
This Mario Badescu set includes jumbo sizes of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel and Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner.
Get two luxurious Tom Ford fragrances -- Black Orchid and Ombré Leather -- in this travel size set.
The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle.
Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months.
Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it.
