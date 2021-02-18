Take Up to 40% Off Soludos Sneakers at Amazon's Big Winter Sale

If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for year-round style, look no further. Soludos has colorful women's sneakers coupled with not-to-be-missed deep discounts thanks to Amazon's Big Winter Sale event.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Winter Sale.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, luggage, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favoritesSuperga and Veja, as part of Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and blue with a funky rainbow stripe embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 25% off thanks to Amazon's Big Winter Sale, they’re down from $139 to $55 here.

Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss the Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $130 at the Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $232.32 to $96.75 in select sizes.

Soludos Ibiza Sneakers Amazon/Soludos Sneakers Soludos Ibiza Sneakers $96.75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $47.60 has an unmissable discount of 60% at the Amazon Big Winter sale).

