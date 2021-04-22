Take Up to 40% Off Soludos Sneakers at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale

If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for year-round style for this Spring season, look no further. Soludos has colorful women's sneakers coupled with not-to-be-missed deep discounts thanks to Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event. Among other favorite brands, These shoes are currently on sale up to 60% off, shop now before the deals sell out!

Mother's Day is officially just weeks away and there's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon. You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories. Shop early and score huge deals on the perfect Mother's Day gifts.

There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. We also gathered a list of gift ideas for the perfect gift for a new mom in our Maternity and New Mom Gift Guide. Either way, if you want to get thoughtful Mother's day gifts to show your mom just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Mother's Day Sale.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, luggage, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favoritesSuperga and Veja, as part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and blue with a funky rainbow stripe embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 5% off thanks to Amazon's Mother's Day Sale, they’re down from $139 to $132 here.

Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss the Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $130 at the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $232.32 to $227 in a lucky size 5.5. However, we have some classic colors available on sale in all sizes starting from $52.

Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $42 has an unmissable discount of 60% at the Amazon Big Winter sale).

