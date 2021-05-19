Take Up to 40% Off Soludos Sneakers at the Amazon Sale

If you’ve been looking for a cute new pair of sneakers for year-round style for this Spring or Summer season, look no further. Soludos has colorful women's sneakers coupled with not-to-be-missed deep discounts thanks to Amazon's Summer Sale event. Among other favorite brands, These shoes are currently on sale up to 60% off, shop now before the deals sell out!

Amazon's Summer Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon's Summer Sale.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, luggage, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

The only problem will be trying to choose from the bevy of fun and unique Soludos sneaker designs, which are on sale alongside other leading shoe brands like royal favoritesSuperga and Veja, as part of Amazon's Summer Sale.

We can’t get enough of this pair of Rainbow Wave Sneakers, available in pink, white and blue with a funky rainbow stripe embroidered onto one side and the sun on the other. Who can have a bad day when your feet radiate such brightness? And if you do, the words “Chill Out” are adorably sewn onto the back! With 5% off thanks to Amazon's Summer Sale, they’re down from $139 to $132 here.

Speaking of sunshine, beach lovers won’t want to miss the Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers, featuring waves and sun on one shoe and the moon rising above the ocean on the other. Certain sizes are slashed from $139 to $130 at the Amazon's Summer Sale.

And when you’re done turning heads with your summery shoes by day, Amazon has these shiny, platinum Ibiza Sneakers reduced from $232.32 to $227 in a lucky size 5.5. However, we have some classic colors available on sale in all sizes starting from $52.

Those after a more traditional print might like the Bondi Printed leopard-print design (which at $42 has an unmissable discount of 60% at the Amazon Big Winter sale).

RELATED CONTENT:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Here's What to Expect

265 Best Amazon Deals: Shop Kate Spade, Apple, CHI, Adidas, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & More

Best Amazon Deals on Adidas: Save Up To 60% Off Sneakers and Apparel

Shop Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Deals: Best Sandals from Ugg, Soludos and More

Shop Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers for $39 at Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

These $20 Slides From Amazon Are the Perfect Yeezy Dupe

The Best Amazon Deals on Oprah-Loved Shoes

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Deals on Skechers -- Take Up To 40% Off Sneakers, Sandals, Boots, & More

Shopbop Sale: Save 30% on Meghan Markle’s Veja Sneakers

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Amazon's Best Deals on Sneakers: Adidas, Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, & More

Get Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings & More at the Amazon Sale

Best 19 Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More

34 Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Versace, & More

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

The Best Shoes to Wear to a Wedding

Amazon Summer Fashion Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

DSW Sale: Buy One, Get One for 50% Off Select Shoes

Amazon Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Nike Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

The Best Designer Shoes -- Gucci, Rothy's, Coach, Tory Burch, Allsaints, Marc Jacobs, Frye, TOMS & More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More