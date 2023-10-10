Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has thousands of deals to kick off the holiday shopping season. Shop the 75 best Prime Day deals now.
Have you heard the news? Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here! After weeks of early deals leading up to October Prime Day, the Prime-exclusive shopping event is happening for 48 hours only, so now is the time to stock up on essentials or get a head start on holiday shopping.
Whether you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, new tech, TikTok-famous pet essentials, beauty products or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon is marking down everything for Prime Day today. From AirPods to air fryers, you'll find top brands like Keurig, UGG, iRobot, Samsung, Le Creuset and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost.
With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the seemingly endless discounts across Amazon to find the best October Prime Day discounts so you can get the best prices before your top picks sell out.
Ahead, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon Prime Day deals available right now.
10 Best Prime Day Deals Overall
Hands down, these are the hottest deals leading up to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans 12-Piece Set
There's no reason you shouldn't have a stylish cookware set for your kitchen. Be sure to grab this one from Rachael Ray for 34% off.
Peloton Bike+
Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Formulated with a unique type of smaller hyaluronic acid, this cream delivers moisture deep into the skin. It's so powerful that it continues providing hydration for up to 100 hours, according to the brand.
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelation. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, 2.75 Qt.
This Le Creuset Shallow Round Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Save $90 on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.
The Best Prime Day Home Deals
Give your kitchen and every room of your home a deserved fall refresh with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and furniture, save on home upgrades below.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.75 Qt.
Bake and serve soups, stews, casseroles, dips, side dishes and more in this perfectly autumnal baking dish.
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. Right now, you can score it for $100 off.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale ahead of October Prime Day. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood 3-Wick Candle
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles for an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
DIY soda has never been easier than with the Soda Stream. You'll get everything you need in this bundle, including the Sodastream, bottles, CO2 cylinders and flavor drops.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5-qt Tall Cocotte
Ideal for cooking tall bone-in cuts, layered dishes, and desserts that rise, this 5-quart cocotte is also ideal for soups, stews, braises and deep-frying without messy stove splatters.
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
The Roomba j6 + robot vacuum empties on its own for up to 60 days, packs 10x the power-lifting suction, and comes with unique intelligence to avoid cords and pet waste.
The Best Prime Day Tech Deals
Amazon Prime members can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
13" Apple MacBook Air
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
2022 Apple MacBook Pro
The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit mesh canopy and memory foam cushions for an exceptionally comfortable fit.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save now on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Stream or download your favorite TV shows, movies, and videos on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet. With enhanced Alexa compatibility, make your daily tasks easier and stay connected.
55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 45% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
The Best Prime Day Beauty Deals
Beauty products can wreck a budget, especially with all the new TikTok looks and treatments to try. That's why Amazon's discounts on the hottest beauty brands so you can stock up.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
RevitaLash's award-winning lash conditioner helps protect against breakage while improving flexibility and shine. Apply daily on the lash line for healthier-looking, longer and stronger eyelashes.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
L’Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara
This best-selling mascara from L’Oréal is specially designed to prevent clumps, keep lashes soft and enhance lash thickness.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,900 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
The Revlon One-Step Brush is perfect for salon-quality hair at home — it's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair.
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
Brighten, revitalize and depuff your under eye for this fall.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
TikTok's latest beauty trend, 'Latte Makeup' is all about a warm and bronzey makeup look. Achieve the effortless golden look with L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion which instantly hydrates and enhances skin's natural glow.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
This brightening and hydrating mask from Korean beauty brand Laneige works to strengthen skin's barrier overnight.
Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
Treat your skin to high-quality hydration using Laneige's best selling moisturizer. The cream formula, infused with white tea leaves and amino acids, doubles as a toner and hydrator to gently improve the texture of your skin without drying.
RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum
Packed with a powerful 10% active Vitamin C Blend and energizing nonapeptides, this anti aging skin care serum works wonders on revitalizing tired, lackluster, sensitive skin, leaving it looking glowing and firm.
Drybar The Beach Bender Triple Hair Waver
Even if you don't have naturally wavy hair, you can get the look using DryBar's innovative wave iron.
Cetaphil Face Wash
Formulated specifically for oily to combination skin, dermatologist-approved Cetaphil's fragrance-free cleanser removes impurities without stripping or irritating.
The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals
The best season for fashion is unequivocally fall. Sweaters, boots, jackets, trench coats in rich hues and snowy whites are welcome as the weather cools. While a full wardrobe redo can be costly, these October Prime Day deals make updating your closet from summer to fall much easier on the wallet.
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
A sustainable twist on the classic Stan Smith sneakers, now made with recycled materials.
Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot
Dr. Martens Lenore Chelsea Boots, featuring cozy fax fur lining, are an essential for chilly autumn days.
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.
Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel.
LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Stay cozy in this oversized turtleneck sweater, available in over 20 different colors.
Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
UGG Classic Clear Mini
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.
Hanes Originals Cotton Joggers
Experience cloud-like comfort with these joggers made from 100% jersey cotton.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
The Best Prime Day Fitness Deals
Theragun Pro G4
The Theragun PRO is the ultimate tool for recovery and pain relief to keep you moving. Its patented signature triangle handle makes makes it easier to hit hard-to-reach areas with power, depth and speed.
Original Peloton Bike
Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes.
Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Step up your spin class with your own bike cleats from Peloton. The custom clip-in shoe enables you to peddle faster for a better workout.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price.
Bowflex Treadmill 22
The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights.
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells
This dumbbell set adjusts from 10 to 90 lbs, replacing 17 sets of bulky weights.
Bowflex Treadmill 10
Featuring a 10-inch interactive HD touchscreen, the The Bowflex Treadmill 10 delivers personalized coaching and powerful performance. Walk, jog, or mad dash from one daily challenge to the next, all from the comfort of home.
The beauty of October Prime Day is its timing: The sale serves as a kick-off to the 2023 holiday shopping season. Remember that you must be a Prime member to shop all the Prime Big Deal Days savings on gift cards, winter skin care, toys for kids and top-rated suitcases for holiday travel.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price: just $69 per year.
RELATED CONTENT: