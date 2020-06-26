Clear your schedule for the Amazon Summer Sale, also called The Big Style Sale, which focuses on deep discounts in summer fashions. Amazon's Big Style Sale, Amazon's biggest sale in fashion to date, kicks off Monday, June 22 and ends at midnight Sunday, June 28. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales, and deep discounts from loads of fashion brands that offer markdowns up to 80% off.

Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006. That means shoppers will see deep discounts on brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Tumi, and many more.

According to CNBC, the online retail giant intends to jumpstart sales to sellers and retailers whose sales were drastically affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day, which is usually held in July. The Amazon Fashion Summer Sale also serves as an opportunity for shoppers who have been hit financially in recent months to find deals and buy things at a discounted price.

After a notice was sent to sellers seen by CNBC, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the event is happening. "The Big Style Sale is slated to take place later this month and will include seasonally relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," the spokeswoman said. "We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."

In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Levi's, Skechers, Vera Bradley and Superga, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Stay with us throughout the week to find a curated selection of all the fashion deals and deep discounts. Also, don't forget to continue checking back with ET Style this week as we update you on our picks from the biggest and best fashion deals from the Amazon Summer Sale which get released multiple times a day throughout the week.

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags, and Accessories

Levi's

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes, and Accessories

Superga Footwear

Vera Bradley Handbags

Soludos Footwear

Adidas Footwear

Adidas Apparel

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Veja Sneakers

Sketchers

Tumi Luggage

Swimwear Deals: Select Styles

Marc Jacobs

J.Crew

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and more

Activewear Brands: up to 40% off

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and more

American Apparel

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Adrianna Papell and BCBG Dresses

Aldo: up to 50% off select styles

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Champion Streetwear

Cole Haan Shoes

Crocs

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Kenneth Cole REACTION Backpacks and Luggages

Lacoste Mens and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Samsonite Luggage

Steven Madden Shoes

Timex Men's Watches

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: up to 50% off

Read More: Amazon's summer Sale Is Here (CNET)

RELATED CONTENT:

Levi's Jeans Up to 50% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

Skechers Are up to 20% off at the Amazon Big Style Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kate Spade Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

Shop Diamond Stud Earrings for Under $500 at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Big Style Sale From Amazon

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

Take Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

The Best Denim Deals from Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Swimwear Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Menswear Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now