Deals are still rolling out from our favorite retailers and brands, giving us a plethora of ways to save on fashion and beauty products.

It's like Cyber Week all over again with online discounts across the entire site or deals on select items from go-to shopping destinations such as Adidas, Steve Madden, Bloomingdale's, Charlotte Tilbury and more. Now's the time to add new sweatsuit sets to help staying at home feel cozier and stock up on shampoo if you're running low while they're discounted.

The sale events are also a great opportunity to support small and mid-size businesses during this uncertain time. In addition, some brands are giving back by donating a percentage of proceeds or product to organizations and healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Scroll through the best beauty and fashion deals happening this week to shop.

7 For All Mankind

Take extra 30% off sale items and enjoy 30% off all sweaters with the code COZYUP through April 19. Free shipping on orders $99 or over. All sale items are final.

Adidas

Get 20% off purchases up to $99, 25% off $100 to $199 or 30% off $200 and up with the code SAVENOW through April 17. Includes full-price and sale items. Free shipping on orders over $49 and free returns.

Allbirds

Purchase a donation shoe bundle to buy yourself a pair and donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional. Donation bundles are available until supplies last. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

AllSaints

Up to 50% off sale. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $250.

Ann Taylor

Extra 50% off sale styles and all sale dresses are under $35 through April 16. Discount automatically applies at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $125 or more and free returns.

Anthropologie

50% off select dresses, skirts, accessories and more through April 19. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

ASTR the Label

Enjoy 50% off on orders of $300 or more, 40% off on orders of $200 or more and 30% off on orders of $100 or more. Discount is automatically applied at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $75. Free returns.

Athleta

Shop new markdowns. Free returns. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Backcountry

Take 20% off one full-price item with the code 20FULLPRICE or check out new sale styles from Patagonia, the North Face and more brands starting at 25% off. Plus, up to 70% off gear and apparel. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Banana Republic

Extra 60% off sale styles through April 26 and 40% off regular-priced items through April 16. No code needed. Banana Republic cardmembers save more with extra 10% off with the code BRCARD. Plus, check out their surprise steals. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

BaubleBar

In addition to sale items, the affordable jewelry brand is offering weekly deals of Happy Hour Specials. Free shipping on orders over $35. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Bloomingdale's

Take $25 off every $100 you spend, valid on regular-priced items labeled with promo code PRIVATE. Save 30% to 60% on select items throughout the website. Loyallists get a $25 reward card for every $100 you spend on select regular-priced items.

Blue Nile

Save 20% on diamond classics with the code DIAMOND2020 and take 15% off engagement ring settings with the code SETTING15 through April 19.

Boohoo

60% off everything. No code needed.

Charles & Keith

Up to 50% off sale items and take extra 10% off when you purchase two sale items or more. Free shipping on orders over $100. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Charlotte Tilbury

Up to 22% off on makeup and skincare kits. No code needed. Free shipping and returns.

Chinese Laundry

50% off all sale items. Prices as marked. Free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Cotton On

30% off full-price items and 50% to 70% off outlet items. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Free returns.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

40% off sandals and receive free shipping with the code ALLTHESUN.

Eberjey

$40 off when you purchase two pajama sets, $75 off three pajama sets and $120 off four or more pajama sets on April 16. No code needed.

Fenty Beauty

In addition to sale items, Rihanna's makeup line is offering weekly deals every Wednesday and Friday. Check back as ET Style will update you on the 24-hour discounts when they go live. Free shipping and returns.

First Aid Beauty

Up to 25% off on mask and moisturizer duos with free shipping through April 30.

Forever 21

30% off your purchase of $85 or more with the code REFRESH30. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Frank And Oak

Get 15% off with the code CART15. Free shipping on orders over $49. Free returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Gap

Up to 60% off sale items and extra 50% off markdowns with the code PERK. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more and free returns.

Garrett Leight

25% off sitewide with the code STAYHEALTHY.

GlassesUSA

Receive 30% off on Ray-Ban and Oakley eyeglasses, sunglasses frames, lenses and lens upgrades. Use the code OKRAY30. Free shipping and returns.

Intermix

100s of new styled added to sale. Free shipping. Sale items are final. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Janie and Jack

Up to 60% off select styles and receive 25% off your purchase with the code SPRING25.

Jade Swim

20% off sitewide and free shipping. Promo automatically applied at checkout. 10% of sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

J.Crew

Up to 60% off spring-ready styles through April 16, no code needed. Extra 50% off sale items with the code SALEONSALE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

JCPenney

40% off purchases of select styles of $75 or more and 25% off orders under $75 with the code SPRING44 through April 19.

Kate Spade

Take 40% off full-price handbags and wallets with the code MIDWEEKTREAT through April 17 with free shipping and returns. Shop the Surprise Sale deals to score up to 75% off everything through May 9 with free shipping. These items are final sale. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Kendra Scott

In addition to sale items, shop bundles through April 17: two for $75 or two for $100. The jewelry brand is donating 20% of proceeds from all online sales through April 24 to the Academy of Country Music's Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund when you use code GIVEBACK7175 at checkout. Plus, 50% of all proceeds from sales of the Everlyne Bracelets will support the Feeding America network of food banks, providing nutrition to children who face hunger while schools are closed. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Lancer Skincare

10% of proceeds from online sales will be donated to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping and returns.

Levi's

40% off sitewide on Levi's jeans, tees and more with the code SILVER40.

Madewell

Take 40% off almost everything with the code VERYRARE through April 16. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Marc Jacobs

Up to 50% off new sale items, including bags, apparel and shoes. No code needed. Free shipping on orders over $50. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Milk Makeup

Enjoy 20% off orders of $35 or more. Free shipping.

Missguided

Take 50% off everything and extra 15% off spring picks with the code 15SPRING. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Murad

The skincare brand is donating 15% of sales from online purchases to No Kid Hungry. Free shipping.

Nasty Gal

Take 60% off everything, including sale items. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nike

Log into your Nike account and save up to unlock 40% off at the Member Exclusive Sale on the Nike app. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Nordstrom

Up to 40% off women's, men's and kids' apparel and accessories through April 17. Plus, up to 60% off new markdowns. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Old Navy

Shop new clearance items starting from $1.99 and get extra 15% off everything through April 17. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

PacSun

Extra 70% off markdowns. Buy one swim and get one 50% off on April 16. Free shipping and returns.

Paige

Up to 40% off sale items. The fashion brand is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Free shipping.

Paravel

Take 20% off select styles. Promo automatically applied at checkout. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Pat McGrath Labs

Enjoy 20% off purchases under $150 and 25% off purchases over $150 through April 17. No code needed. Free shipping.

Prism Boutique

Shop new markdowns on fashion brands like Free People, Rollas and Amuse Society. Purchase a gift card and get credit toward your next purchase: spend $50 for $10 credit, spend $100 for $20, spend $250 for $50 and spend $500 for $100.

Quay

Take 15% off when you purchase two or more frames with the code LUCKY15.

Ray-Ban

Enjoy 30% off all eyewear. No code needed. Free shipping.

Rebecca Minkoff

30% off the entire site with the code WFH30. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Reebok

40% off full-price items and extra 50% off sale styles with the code HOME. Nurses, military members, educators and first responders get 50% off. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Revolve

Shop new markdowns up to 50% off. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's brand that carries shapewear, underwear and loungewear has restocked its cotton collection and 20% of the net profits will be donated to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 emergency response program. Free shipping on orders over $75.

Sole Society

Take 40% off your purchase with the code SPRING40. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Sonix

Up to 50% off on phone cases. Free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Splendid

Up to 60% off select styles through April 17. Free shipping. Splendid is sending care packages to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Nominate a friend or family member.

Spanx

Enjoy new markdowns, weekly flash deals and free shipping. No code needed. Spanx founder Sara Blakely is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs as part of the Red Backpack Fund to help their businesses, families and employees. Applications to receive donations are open and will be available for the next five months. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Staud

Shop new sale items and choose to customize select Bissett and Shirley handbag styles with a hand-painted portrait of your pet. 10% of proceeds will benefit Muddy Paws Rescue in New York City.

Steve Madden

Enjoy 40% off sitewide with the code SPRING40. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Stuart Weitzman

Shop new markdowns. Free shipping and returns. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Stila

Up to 60% off select makeup. Free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Shop ET Style's favorite picks.

Studs

$5 of every order made on the jewelry brand's website is donated to Food Bank for New York City. Plus, $10 of every purchase of the Studs Swag Pack will also support the organization.

Superga

25% off on all styles with the code HAPPY at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $50 with the code SHIPSFREE. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

T3

Save on Tools of the Month, including discounts on the Singlepass Curl and the Featherweight Compact hair dryer. Enjoy free shipping.

Temptu

Enjoy 25% off sitewide on Temptu beauty tools and makeup with the code FF2020.

TOMS

Take extra 25% off sale items with the code EXTRA through April 21. The footwear brand is donating one-third of net profits to their COVID-19 Global Giving Fund, supporting partners on the frontline of the health crisis.

Universal Standard

Purchase a piece from the Foundation collection and Universal Standard will donate one to a medical worker on their waitlist. The brand has already distributed over $250,000 worth of Foundation pieces to medical professionals. Plus, get a free Natalie Jersey Sleep Set when you purchase Rachele Lounge Robe with the code FREESNUGGLES. Free shipping and returns.

Urban Outfitters

Shop new markdowns. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out ET Style's favorite picks.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale store has partnered with the biggest stars in Hollywood and fashion (such as Thandie Newton, Kate Moss and Rachel Weisz) to sell pieces from their own personal closets, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to various charities working to fight COVID-19, including the World Health Organization.

Whimsy + Row

Take 20% off sitewide with the code TOGETHERAPART through the end of April. Plus, 5% of sales will be donated to Feeding America.

Winky Lux

Get both the Flower Balm and Disco Gloss for only $24 (a $32 value).

Yummie

Extra 25% off sale items with the code APRILSAVINGS through April 16. Free shipping on orders over $75.

